Lockhart Montessori Booster club Inc.

Hosted by

Lockhart Montessori Booster club Inc.

About this event

Annual 2026 Field Fest tickets!

610 Westwood Rd

Lockhart, TX 78644, USA

Adult Ticket
$30

We’re planning for sunshine, but if needed, Field Fest will move to our rain date of May 30th. Your ticket will still be valid.


Ticket includes food, drinks, music, and access to all Field Fest activities. Raffles and silent auction participation are available for purchase.


Child ticket
Free

We’re planning for sunshine, but if needed, Field Fest will move to our rain date of May 30th. Your ticket will still be valid.


Children are FREE. Ticket includes food, drinks, music, and access to all Field Fest activities. Raffles and silent auction participation are available for purchase.


Add a donation for Lockhart Montessori Booster club Inc.

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