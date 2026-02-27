Annual 2026 Field Fest tickets!

About this event
We’re planning for sunshine, but if needed, Field Fest will move to our rain date of May 30th. Your ticket will still be valid.
Ticket includes food, drinks, music, and access to all Field Fest activities. Raffles and silent auction participation are available for purchase.
We’re planning for sunshine, but if needed, Field Fest will move to our rain date of May 30th. Your ticket will still be valid.
Children are FREE. Ticket includes food, drinks, music, and access to all Field Fest activities. Raffles and silent auction participation are available for purchase.
$
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