2026 78th Aviation Troop Command Formal

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About this event
All guest tickets equal Service Member priced ticket
*At check out, Zeffy tips are not mandatory
All guest tickets equal Service Member priced ticket
*At check out, Zeffy tips are not mandatory
All guest tickets equal Service Member priced ticket
*At check out, Zeffy tips are not mandatory
All guest tickets equal Service Member priced ticket
*At check out, Zeffy tips are not mandatory
Purchase 4 tickets in advance, get the 5th free ($20). Tickets will be ready for you at check-in!
*At check out, Zeffy tips are not mandatory
Crafted exclusively for our event and available for a single night only, RESERVE your bottle of this limited edition red blend produced by our hosts, Engleheim Vineyard!
Each bottle will bear a custom-designed label and will stand as a timeless reminder of a remarkable evening!
Each bottle will be $25.00 and can be picked up and paid for at the event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!