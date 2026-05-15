78th Aviation Troop Command

Hosted by

78th Aviation Troop Command

About this event

2026 78th Aviation Troop Command Formal

200 Lakeview Rd

Ellijay, GA 30540, USA

E1-E6
$60

All guest tickets equal Service Member priced ticket

*At check out, Zeffy tips are not mandatory

E7 / W1-W2 / O1-O3
$90

All guest tickets equal Service Member priced ticket

*At check out, Zeffy tips are not mandatory

E8+ / W3+ / O4+
$100

All guest tickets equal Service Member priced ticket

*At check out, Zeffy tips are not mandatory

Retirees
$80

All guest tickets equal Service Member priced ticket

*At check out, Zeffy tips are not mandatory

Raffle Ticket
$5

Purchase 4 tickets in advance, get the 5th free ($20). Tickets will be ready for you at check-in!


*At check out, Zeffy tips are not mandatory

Commemorative Reserve Red Blend
Free

Crafted exclusively for our event and available for a single night only, RESERVE your bottle of this limited edition red blend produced by our hosts, Engleheim Vineyard!

Each bottle will bear a custom-designed label and will stand as a timeless reminder of a remarkable evening!

Each bottle will be $25.00 and can be picked up and paid for at the event!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!