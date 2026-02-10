Annual Al Carter Memorial Fishing Trip





🎣 BOZO’s ON A BOAT









Annual Fishing Trip Fundraiser





Join us on Saturday , May 2, 2026 for a special day on the water aboard the Yellow Bird Fishing Charter in Hampton, NH.

1 Ocean Blvd E, Hampton, NH 03842





🕖 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM

💲 $100 per person

🍽 Bring your own lunch

🎣 Rods, tackle, and bait included

🚫 This is a sober trip — absolutely no alcohol or drugs

⚓ Spots are limited

📞 Contact Scott Davie: 781-526-2032

👥 Guests are welcome — please feel free to share





All donations and proceeds will benefit the Glazier Assistance Program.





This annual trip is held in loving memory of Alvin Carter (January 29, 1959 – November 12, 2022). For over 20 years, Al and I fished together on the Yellow Bird. After Al passed in 2022, friends encouraged us to continue the tradition in his honor. The response was overwhelming, and last year we couldn’t accommodate everyone who wanted to attend. This year, we’ve secured the entire boat so more friends can join us.





Al was a strong and loyal union member, a dedicated friend, and a meaningful part of my recovery journey. We looked forward to this trip every year, and it means so much to continue it in his memory.





We hope you’ll join us for a great day of fishing, fellowship, and honoring a remarkable friend.

Scott Davie