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Kentucky Rugby Inc.

About this event

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Annual Alumni Weeked!

Lexington

KY, USA

Add a donation for Kentucky Rugby Inc.

$

Hall of Fame Banquet
$85

Friday April 17, 7-10 pm. Enjoy the Celebration of Hall of Fame inductees and members as well as learn of the years successes and future vision. Located at the Hyatt Downtown, it serves as the perfect jumping off point for the weekend!

Add-on Saturday Morning Golf Outing
$75

Compete with your friends and loved ones on the golf course Saturday morning before the the rugby match. Picadome Golf Course is 5 min from campus and backs up to the Campbell House Hotel.

Each ticket entitles its holder to 18 holes and beer tickets

Rugby Match And Campus Pub Social
Free

This ticket is purely to get a rough head count so Campus Pub can be prepared.
All Donations are appreciated, and tax deductable.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!