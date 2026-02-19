Annual Alumni Weeked!

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About this event
$
Friday April 17, 7-10 pm. Enjoy the Celebration of Hall of Fame inductees and members as well as learn of the years successes and future vision. Located at the Hyatt Downtown, it serves as the perfect jumping off point for the weekend!
Compete with your friends and loved ones on the golf course Saturday morning before the the rugby match. Picadome Golf Course is 5 min from campus and backs up to the Campbell House Hotel.
Each ticket entitles its holder to 18 holes and beer tickets
This ticket is purely to get a rough head count so Campus Pub can be prepared.
All Donations are appreciated, and tax deductable.
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