Maggies Be Cafe

Hosted by

Maggies Be Cafe

About this event

Annual Auction 2026

AP Greens Golf Course

Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Seating for up to 8 people, plus your name and/or logo on promotional materials.

Individual Ticket
$125

Per person ticket for dinner and the auction.

Bar Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As Bar Sponsor, your company name and logo will be recognized with signage at the bar as well as in promotional materials. This ticket includes dinner for up to 8 guests.

Be-Rista Dinner Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship allows for a be-rista and their family to attend the dinner for free!.

Community Event Sponsor
Pay what you can

This "ticket" will feature your company logo on all advertising materials as one of our community sponsors. We couldn't do what we do without you! (Note, this does not include dinner tickets.)

Add a donation for Maggies Be Cafe

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!