Annual Auction 2026

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About this event
Seating for up to 8 people, plus your name and/or logo on promotional materials.
Per person ticket for dinner and the auction.
As Bar Sponsor, your company name and logo will be recognized with signage at the bar as well as in promotional materials. This ticket includes dinner for up to 8 guests.
This sponsorship allows for a be-rista and their family to attend the dinner for free!.
This "ticket" will feature your company logo on all advertising materials as one of our community sponsors. We couldn't do what we do without you! (Note, this does not include dinner tickets.)
$
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