Annual Auction - Black, White, & Bling

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MYSTERY BOX - Purchase 5 or more tickets to be entered!!! · 1 Raffle Ticket for $10.00
· 5 Raffle Tickets for $50.00 + 1 Mystery Box Ticket
· 10 Raffle Tickets for $100.00 + 3 Mystery Box Ticket
Tickets will be drawn on October 17, 2026 (Need not be present to win)
Your company name or family name will be prominently displayed on each table and recognized in the event program.
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