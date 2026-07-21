Sparkling diamonds and elegant text announce the St. Thomas School Annual Auction, "Black, White, & Bling," featuring a prime rib or chicken dinner with a hosted bar, and options for raffle, silent, and live auctions.

Hosted by

St. Thomas the Apostle School

About this event

Annual Auction - Black, White, & Bling

1380 Bird St

Oroville, CA 95965, USA

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Event Ticket
$70
Available until Oct 1
Event Ticket
$80
Raffle Tickets
$10

MYSTERY BOX - Purchase 5 or more tickets to be entered!!! · 1 Raffle Ticket for $10.00

· 5 Raffle Tickets for $50.00 + 1 Mystery Box Ticket

· 10 Raffle Tickets for $100.00 + 3 Mystery Box Ticket

Tickets will be drawn on October 17, 2026 (Need not be present to win)

Table Sponsor
$100

Your company name or family name will be prominently displayed on each table and recognized in the event program.

Add a donation for St. Thomas the Apostle School

$

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