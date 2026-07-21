Annual Auction - Black, White, & Bling

MYSTERY BOX - Purchase 5 or more tickets to be entered!!! · 1 Raffle Ticket for $10.00

· 5 Raffle Tickets for $50.00 + 1 Mystery Box Ticket

· 10 Raffle Tickets for $100.00 + 3 Mystery Box Ticket

Tickets will be drawn on October 17, 2026 (Need not be present to win)