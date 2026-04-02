Pan Asian Association of Greater Philadelphia

Hosted by

Pan Asian Association of Greater Philadelphia

About this event

Annual Awards Banquet & Fundraiser

2842 St Vincent St

Philadelphia, PA 19149, USA

Individual
$75

Enjoy the full program with all presentations and delicious dinner.

Table of 10
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy the evening with friends - a table seating 10 people

Program Book Half Page Advertisement
$150

(5.5" W x 4.25" H)

Program Book Full Page Advertisement
$300

(5.5" W x 8.5" H)

Friend Level
$1,500

- Listing of name as Friend in program book

- One reserved table of Ten seated at the Banquet

- Half page color advertisement (5.5" W x 4.25" H)

AAPI Supporter
$2,500

- Listing of name as AAPI Supporter in program book & social media + website recognition with logo

- One reserved table of Ten seated at the Banquet

- Full page color advertisement (5.5" W x 8.5" H)

- Invitation to a seat on the Advisory Committee

Award Sponsor
$5,000

- Listing of name as Award Sponsor in program book & social media + website recognition with logo

- Recognition on stage during the award ceremony at the Banquet

- One reserved table of Ten prominently seated at the Banquet

- Full page color advertisement (5.5" W x 8.5" H)

- Invitation to a seat on the Board of Directors

Event Sponsor
$10,000

- Listing of name as Event Sponsor in program book & social media + website recognition with logo

- Recognition on stage with two-minute promotion by company representative at the Banquet

- One reserved table of Ten prominently seated at the Banquet

- Back Full-page color advertisement (5.5" W x 8.5" H)

- Invitation to a seat on the Board of Directors

Add a donation for Pan Asian Association of Greater Philadelphia

$

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