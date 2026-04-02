Annual Awards Banquet & Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with all presentations and delicious dinner.
Enjoy the evening with friends - a table seating 10 people
(5.5" W x 4.25" H)
(5.5" W x 8.5" H)
- Listing of name as Friend in program book
- One reserved table of Ten seated at the Banquet
- Half page color advertisement (5.5" W x 4.25" H)
- Listing of name as AAPI Supporter in program book & social media + website recognition with logo
- One reserved table of Ten seated at the Banquet
- Full page color advertisement (5.5" W x 8.5" H)
- Invitation to a seat on the Advisory Committee
- Listing of name as Award Sponsor in program book & social media + website recognition with logo
- Recognition on stage during the award ceremony at the Banquet
- One reserved table of Ten prominently seated at the Banquet
- Full page color advertisement (5.5" W x 8.5" H)
- Invitation to a seat on the Board of Directors
- Listing of name as Event Sponsor in program book & social media + website recognition with logo
- Recognition on stage with two-minute promotion by company representative at the Banquet
- One reserved table of Ten prominently seated at the Banquet
- Back Full-page color advertisement (5.5" W x 8.5" H)
- Invitation to a seat on the Board of Directors
$
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