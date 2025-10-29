NEW MILFORD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Hosted by

NEW MILFORD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Annual Awards Gala

1 Stacey Rd

Danbury, CT 06811, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Platinum: $2,500

  • Company recognition announced at event
  • Premier signage at event & logo listed on sponsorship sign
  • Logo on website, social media, & other Chamber media channels
  • 10 tickets to the event with premier seating (One table)
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Gold: $1,500

  • Premier signage at event and logo listed on sponsorship sign
  • Logo on website, social media, & other Chamber media channels
  • 6 tickets to the event with premier seating
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Silver: $1,000

  • Company logo listed on sponsorship sign
  • Logo on website, social media, & other Chamber media channels
  • 4 tickets to the event
Copper Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Copper: $500

  • Business name listed on sponsorship sign
  • Logo on website, social media, & other Chamber media channels
  • 2 tickets to the event
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