Annual Awards Gala

Platinum Sponsorship $2,500

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Platinum: $2,500 Company recognition announced at event

Premier signage at event & logo listed on sponsorship sign

Logo on website, social media, & other Chamber media channels

10 tickets to the event with premier seating (One table) Platinum: $2,500 Company recognition announced at event

Premier signage at event & logo listed on sponsorship sign

Logo on website, social media, & other Chamber media channels

10 tickets to the event with premier seating (One table) More details...