Annual Awards Gala

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Platinum: $2,500
- Company recognition announced at event
- Premier signage at event & logo listed on sponsorship sign
- Logo on website, social media, & other Chamber media channels
- 10 tickets to the event with premier seating (One table)
Platinum: $2,500
- Company recognition announced at event
- Premier signage at event & logo listed on sponsorship sign
- Logo on website, social media, & other Chamber media channels
- 10 tickets to the event with premier seating (One table)