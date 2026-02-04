Justin Carr Wants World Peace

Hosted by

Justin Carr Wants World Peace

About this event

JCWWP Annual Event : RESILIENCE, RENEWAL, IMPACT

Indoors at the Annenberg Community Beach House 415 Pacific Coast Hwy

Santa Monica, CA 90402, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Bronze Sponsorship Ticket
$1,000

What You Will Receive:

-2 Gala tickets
• Name listed in event program
• Social media thank-you post

Silver Sponsor Ticket
$1,500


Whaty You Will Receive:

-2 Gala tickets
• Program recognition
• Social media spotlight
• Logo on event website

Gold Sponsor Ticket
$2,000

What You Will Receive:
• 4 Gala tickets
• Logo on event signage
• Program recognition (larger placement)
• Social media feature
• Reserved seating

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

What You Will Receive:
• 5 Gala tickets
• Premium logo placement (program, website, signage)
• Verbal recognition during the event
• VIP seating or reception access
• Dedicated social media feature

Add a donation for Justin Carr Wants World Peace

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