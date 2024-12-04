Annual Backyard Orphans Golf Fundraiser 2025

The Title Sponsor will have the exclusive privilege of having their name incorporated into the event title. They will also receive prominent recognition through featured signage at the awards ceremony and banquet, inclusion in the swag bag, and dedicated mentions on social media both before and after the event Your sponsorship will also include 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for two players.

The Title Sponsor will have the exclusive privilege of having their name incorporated into the event title. They will also receive prominent recognition through featured signage at the awards ceremony and banquet, inclusion in the swag bag, and dedicated mentions on social media both before and after the event Your sponsorship will also include 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for two players.

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