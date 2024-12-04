Annual Backyard Orphans Golf Fundraiser 2025

Your ticket includes 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for a single player.
Your ticket includes 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for a single player.
Foursome
$8,000
Your ticket includes 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for four players.
Your ticket includes 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for four players.
Event Sponsor
$2,500
All sponsorships will include your logo/name on event materials and banners along with recognition on the event website.
All sponsorships will include your logo/name on event materials and banners along with recognition on the event website.
Long Drive Competition Sponsor
$5,000
Long Drive Competition will include your logo at the tee box of the designated hole, recognition during award announcements and social media mention before and after the event. Your sponsorship will includes 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for a single player.
Long Drive Competition will include your logo at the tee box of the designated hole, recognition during award announcements and social media mention before and after the event. Your sponsorship will includes 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for a single player.
Prize Sponsors
$5,000
Prize Sponsors will have their logo featured on the prize table and related materials, recognition during prize ceremonies and social media post featuring your brand and the prizes. Your sponsorship will includes 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for a single player.
Prize Sponsors will have their logo featured on the prize table and related materials, recognition during prize ceremonies and social media post featuring your brand and the prizes. Your sponsorship will includes 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for a single player.
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$5,000
Closest to the Pin Sponsor will include your logo at the tee box of the designated hole, recognition during award announcements and social media mention before and after the event. Your sponsorship will includes 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for a single player.
Closest to the Pin Sponsor will include your logo at the tee box of the designated hole, recognition during award announcements and social media mention before and after the event. Your sponsorship will includes 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for a single player.
Title Sponsor
$10,000
The Title Sponsor will have the exclusive privilege of having their name incorporated into the event title. They will also receive prominent recognition through featured signage at the awards ceremony and banquet, inclusion in the swag bag, and dedicated mentions on social media both before and after the event
Your sponsorship will also include 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for two players.
The Title Sponsor will have the exclusive privilege of having their name incorporated into the event title. They will also receive prominent recognition through featured signage at the awards ceremony and banquet, inclusion in the swag bag, and dedicated mentions on social media both before and after the event
Your sponsorship will also include 2 days and 1 night at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with dinner on Thursday, lunch on Friday, and access to world-class golf for two players.
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