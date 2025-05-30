Annual Backyard Orphans Golf Fundraiser 2026

The Title Sponsor gets top billing! Your name will be part of the official event title and front and center everywhere it matters. You’ll be spotlighted with premium signage at the awards and banquet, featured in swag bags, and celebrated on social media before and after the big day. Your sponsorship will also include 3 days and 2 nights at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with meals and 2 rounds of world-class golf for two players.