Annual Backyard Orphans Golf Fundraiser 2026

4400 NW 87th Ave

Miami, FL 33166

Pay Now - Single Player
$4,999

Your ticket gives you 3 days and 2 nights at the iconic Trump National Doral, complete with delicious meals and two rounds of world-class golf. Choose this option if you prefer to take care of the full payment now.

Pledge Now - Single Player
$200

Your ticket gives you 3 days and 2 nights at the iconic Trump National Doral, complete with delicious meals and two rounds of world-class golf. This option allows you the flexibility to fulfill your pledge anytime through December 31, 2026.

Foursome
$18,000

Your ticket covers you and three teammates for 3 days and 2 nights at the stunning Trump National Doral, complete with delicious meals and two rounds of world-class golf.

Event Sponsor
$3,000

Can’t attend but still want to support and get visibility? This sponsorship includes your name or logo on event materials, banners, and our website so you’re part of the impact from wherever you are.

Long Drive Competition Sponsor
$6,000

Be the face of the Long Drive Competition! Your logo will shine at the tee box, you'll get shoutouts during awards and on social media, and enjoy 3 days, 2 nights at the stunning Trump National Doral, delicious meals and 2 rounds of epic golf for one player.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$6,000

As the Closest to the Pin Sponsor, your logo will be featured at the tee box, with shoutouts during awards and on social media. You'll also enjoy 3 days, 2 nights at Trump National Doral, with meals and two rounds of world-class golf for one player.

Prize Sponsors
$6,000

As a Prize Sponsor, your brand takes center stage with your logo on the prize table, shoutouts during ceremonies, and featured in a social media spotlight with the prizes. Plus, enjoy 3 days, 2 nights at the iconic Trump National Doral, with meals and two rounds of golf for one player.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

The Title Sponsor gets top billing! Your name will be part of the official event title and front and center everywhere it matters. You’ll be spotlighted with premium signage at the awards and banquet, featured in swag bags, and celebrated on social media before and after the big day. Your sponsorship will also include 3 days and 2 nights at the stunning Trump National Doral hotel, along with meals and 2 rounds of world-class golf for two players.

Add a donation for Backyard Orphans

$

