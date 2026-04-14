Annual Backyard Orphans Golf Fundraiser 2027

Hosted by
About this event
Your ticket gives you 3 days and 2 nights at the iconic Trump National Doral, complete with delicious meals and two rounds of world-class golf. Choose this option if you prefer to take care of the full payment now.
Your ticket gives you 3 days and 2 nights at the iconic Trump National Doral, complete with delicious meals and two rounds of world-class golf. This option allows you the flexibility to fulfill your pledge anytime through December 31, 2026.
Your ticket covers you and three teammates for 3 days and 2 nights at the stunning Trump National Doral, complete with delicious meals and two rounds of world-class golf.
As the title sponsor, we will include your logo/name on event materials and banners along with recognition on the event website.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!