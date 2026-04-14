Backyard Orphans

Hosted by

Backyard Orphans

About this event

Annual Backyard Orphans Golf Fundraiser 2027

4400 NW 87th Ave

Miami, FL 33166

Pay Now - Single Player
$4,999

Your ticket gives you 3 days and 2 nights at the iconic Trump National Doral, complete with delicious meals and two rounds of world-class golf. Choose this option if you prefer to take care of the full payment now.

Pledge Now - Single Player
$200

Your ticket gives you 3 days and 2 nights at the iconic Trump National Doral, complete with delicious meals and two rounds of world-class golf. This option allows you the flexibility to fulfill your pledge anytime through December 31, 2026.

Foursome
$18,000

Your ticket covers you and three teammates for 3 days and 2 nights at the stunning Trump National Doral, complete with delicious meals and two rounds of world-class golf.

Title Sponsor
$20,000

As the title sponsor, we will include your logo/name on event materials and banners along with recognition on the event website.

Add a donation for Backyard Orphans

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!