Homeschool Hub of Franklin County, VA

Hosted by

Homeschool Hub of Franklin County, VA

About this event

Add a donation for Homeschool Hub of Franklin County, VA

$

Sales closed

Barnlight Ball

600 Jacks Mountain Rd

Glade Hill, VA 24092, USA

Homeschool Student (Hub Members Only)
$40

Discounted rate for student members of the Homeschool Hub of Franklin County, VA. Membership will be confirmed upon Payment and checked at the door.

Homeschool Student (non-members)
$45

General admission for any homeschooled student who is not a Hub member.

Student Guest (not homeschooled)
$45

Limit one guest ticket with purchase of homeschool student ticket.

Chaperone Ticket
$35

Chaperone tickets are limited. Only 15 tickets available. Chaperones will be responsible for set up, Break down, and service throughout the night.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!