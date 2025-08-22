San Jose Highly Gifted Center Booster Club inc

Annual Banner Sponsorship Program

Not Ready to Donate but Contact for further Inquiry
Free

No expiration

🥇 GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500

Valid for one year

• Large banner (48” x 72”) at the main or San Jose St. gate (1 year)

• Option for two banners (+$1,000)

• Recognition in school yearbook + Booster website

• Tax-deductible sponsorship

🥈 SILVER SPONSOR
$1,500

Valid for one year

• Medium banner (30” x 48”) at the main or San Jose St. gate (1 year)

• Option for two banners (+$500)

• Recognition in yearbook + Booster website

• Tax-deductible sponsorship

🥉 BRONZE SPONSOR
$500

Valid for one year

• Recognition in yearbook + Booster website

• Tax-deductible sponsorship

