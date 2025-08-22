Annual Banner Sponsorship Program

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Please provide us with the following information in the following pages and we will get back to you.
Business Name:
Contact Person:
Contact #:
Email Address:
Valid for one year
• Large banner (48” x 72”) at the main or San Jose St. gate (1 year)
• Option for two banners (+$1,000)
• Recognition in school yearbook + Booster website
• Tax-deductible sponsorship
Valid for one year
• Medium banner (30” x 48”) at the main or San Jose St. gate (1 year)
• Option for two banners (+$500)
• Recognition in yearbook + Booster website
• Tax-deductible sponsorship
Valid for one year
• Recognition in yearbook + Booster website
• Tax-deductible sponsorship
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!