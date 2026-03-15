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The Crew Youth Center Inc

About this event

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Annual Banquet 2026: Silent Auction

3 Month YMCA Membership #1 item
3 Month YMCA Membership #1
$75

Starting bid

Get your health on!! Bid on this amazing 3 Month Membership to the Kendallville YMCA! With this membership you can go to any YMCA in the nation!!


Retail Value of $275


DONATED BY THE COLE CENTER FAMILY YMCA

Viking All American 1840Series Welding Helmet #2 item
Viking All American 1840Series Welding Helmet #2
$100

Starting bid

Any and all welders are welcomed to bid on this over $500 retail value helmet. Auto darkening welding helmet with 4C lens technology.


Retail Value Over $500


DONATED BY LINDE GAS AND EQUIPMENT

BOSCH 18V Impact Wrench Kit #3 item
BOSCH 18V Impact Wrench Kit #3
$50

Starting bid

The BOSCH 18V Impact Wrench is a must have for any homeowner, mechanic, or DIY enthusiast. Built for tough jobs, this professional-grade tool delivers impressive torque in a compact design-perfect for Automotive work, construction projects, and tackling those stubborn bolts with ease!


Retail Value $189.00


DONATED BY BOSCH AUTOMOTIVE MOTOR SYSTEMS

Professional Soccer Fort Wayne 4 Ticket Experience #4 item
Professional Soccer Fort Wayne 4 Ticket Experience #4
$30

Starting bid

Be one of the first people to experience this ALL NEW, ONE-OF-A-KIND Professional Soccer Game!! This Stadium is brand new and currently being built in Fort Wayne. This will let you experience a soccer game like no other, sitting in Section 207 Row F you will receive 4 tickets For Saturday July 4th at 7pm!!


Retail value $160


DONATED BY PMC KENDALLVILLE

BLUE GATE BUNDLE #5 item
BLUE GATE BUNDLE #5
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy the Perfect Date night getaway with this wonderful package form the Blue Gate Garden Inn and the Blue Gate Theatre! This experience includes a one-night hotel stay, dinner for two, and two tickets to a show of your choice, making the ideal night out or relaxing escape!!


Retail Value- $550


DONATED BY BLUE GATE

Noble Hawk Golf #6 item
Noble Hawk Golf #6
$50

Starting bid

Golf season is upon us!! Enjoy 4 Different rounds of 18 hole Golf! This package is perfect for golf lovers and gives you an opportunity to experience one of northeast Indiana premier public golf courses. Known for its beautiful layout, well-maintained fairways, and challenging yet enjoyable design, Noble hawk offers a fantastic round for golfers of all skill levels!


Retail Value- $232


DONATED BY NOBLE HAWK

Tiffany and Co Sunglasses #7 item
Tiffany and Co Sunglasses #7
$100

Starting bid

Arrive in style with these stunning sunglasses from Tiffany and Co. Known for timeless luxury and iconic design, Tiffany sunglasses combine high-end fashion with everyday function offering premium craftsmanship, elegant detailing, and excellent sun protection. These sunglasses make a statement where you're at the beach, on vacation, or simply enjoying a sunny day. Treat yourself or your loved one with Tiffany Sunglasses!!


Retail Value $416.00


DONATED BY DRS. ROUSH AND WILL OPTOMETRISTS

3D Treasures #8 item
3D Treasures #8
$10

Starting bid

The 3D art pieces will make an amazing addition to any space. From kids' room to your work office, these pieces are a conversation starter.


DONATED BY HANK AND TINA SCROCK


RETAIL VALUE $115

Hair Treatment Galore #9 item
Hair Treatment Galore #9
$10

Starting bid

This package includes a wet brush, shampoo and conditioner. Perfect for an at home papering night.


DONATED BY ERICA ITONEY FROM TANGLES SALON


RETAIL VALUE $40

Applebee's, Don Chicos & DQ #10 item
Applebee's, Don Chicos & DQ #10
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a steak or cheeseburger at your local Applebee's, a chimichanga or the famous Arroz con Pollo and top it off with a delicious blizzard cake.


DONATED BY APPLEBEE'S, DON CHICO'S AND DAIRY QUEEN


RETAIL VALUE $110.00

Coco's Soap #11 item
Coco's Soap #11
$5

Starting bid

Goat milk homemade soap made locally by Nicole.


DONATED BY NICOLE RITCHIE


RETAIL VALUE $35.00

Bakers #12 item
Bakers #12
$5

Starting bid

Swig life 32 oz cup perfect for on-the-go coffee and $10 gift card to Bakers.


DONATED BY BAKERS


RETAIL VALUE $50

Great Clips #13 item
Great Clips #13
$10

Starting bid

Slam dunk shampoo, conditioner and clay spray. No need to go to the salon for a salon look when you have all these items at home.


DONATED BY GREAT CLIPS


RETAIL VALUE $75.00

The Start of a Great Nights Rest #14 item
The Start of a Great Nights Rest #14
$10

Starting bid

Chiroflow professional water base pillow clinically proven to reduce neck pain and improve sleep quality.


DONATED BY HOLLIDAY CHIROPRACTIC CARE


RETAIL VALUE $210

Skye Portrait Photography Gift Certificate #15 item
Skye Portrait Photography Gift Certificate #15
$25

Starting bid

Need updated family pictures? Let Daylyn capture your family in beautiful portraits.


DONATED BY DAYLYN AUMSBAUGH


RETAIL VALUE $100.00

DQ, Subway, Pizza hut & Arbys #16 item
DQ, Subway, Pizza hut & Arbys #16
$25

Starting bid

This pack is perfect for a family who enjoys different food for dinner and gets to enjoy a blizzard cake for dessert.

DONATED BY DAIRY QUEEN, PIZZA HUT, SUBWAY AND ARBYS


RETAIL VALUE $90.00

Scooters #17 item
Scooters #17
$10

Starting bid

Insolated coffee cup, French Vanilla ground coffee, a $10 gift card and a Duck for your jeep.


DONATED BY SCOOTERS


RETAIL VALUE $65

DQ, Arbys & Subway #18 item
DQ, Arbys & Subway #18
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a sub, a slider or two and a blizzard cake!


DONATED BY DQ, ARBYS & SUBWAY


RETAIL VALUE $80.00

Scentsy #19 item
Scentsy #19
$15

Starting bid

Plug in your warmer and enjoy the smell of your favorite season or baked dessert.


DONATED BY RHONDA MALONES


RETAIL VALUE $65.00

Auburn Bowl #20 item
Auburn Bowl #20
$15

Starting bid

Gather your friends and head to the bowling alley.


DONATED BY AUBURN BOWLING ALLEY


RETAIL VALUE $108.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!