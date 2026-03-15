Annual Banquet 2026: Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Get your health on!! Bid on this amazing 3 Month Membership to the Kendallville YMCA! With this membership you can go to any YMCA in the nation!!
Retail Value of $275
DONATED BY THE COLE CENTER FAMILY YMCA
Starting bid
Any and all welders are welcomed to bid on this over $500 retail value helmet. Auto darkening welding helmet with 4C lens technology.
Retail Value Over $500
DONATED BY LINDE GAS AND EQUIPMENT
Starting bid
The BOSCH 18V Impact Wrench is a must have for any homeowner, mechanic, or DIY enthusiast. Built for tough jobs, this professional-grade tool delivers impressive torque in a compact design-perfect for Automotive work, construction projects, and tackling those stubborn bolts with ease!
Retail Value $189.00
DONATED BY BOSCH AUTOMOTIVE MOTOR SYSTEMS
Starting bid
Be one of the first people to experience this ALL NEW, ONE-OF-A-KIND Professional Soccer Game!! This Stadium is brand new and currently being built in Fort Wayne. This will let you experience a soccer game like no other, sitting in Section 207 Row F you will receive 4 tickets For Saturday July 4th at 7pm!!
Retail value $160
DONATED BY PMC KENDALLVILLE
Starting bid
Enjoy the Perfect Date night getaway with this wonderful package form the Blue Gate Garden Inn and the Blue Gate Theatre! This experience includes a one-night hotel stay, dinner for two, and two tickets to a show of your choice, making the ideal night out or relaxing escape!!
Retail Value- $550
DONATED BY BLUE GATE
Starting bid
Golf season is upon us!! Enjoy 4 Different rounds of 18 hole Golf! This package is perfect for golf lovers and gives you an opportunity to experience one of northeast Indiana premier public golf courses. Known for its beautiful layout, well-maintained fairways, and challenging yet enjoyable design, Noble hawk offers a fantastic round for golfers of all skill levels!
Retail Value- $232
DONATED BY NOBLE HAWK
Starting bid
Arrive in style with these stunning sunglasses from Tiffany and Co. Known for timeless luxury and iconic design, Tiffany sunglasses combine high-end fashion with everyday function offering premium craftsmanship, elegant detailing, and excellent sun protection. These sunglasses make a statement where you're at the beach, on vacation, or simply enjoying a sunny day. Treat yourself or your loved one with Tiffany Sunglasses!!
Retail Value $416.00
DONATED BY DRS. ROUSH AND WILL OPTOMETRISTS
Starting bid
The 3D art pieces will make an amazing addition to any space. From kids' room to your work office, these pieces are a conversation starter.
DONATED BY HANK AND TINA SCROCK
RETAIL VALUE $115
Starting bid
This package includes a wet brush, shampoo and conditioner. Perfect for an at home papering night.
DONATED BY ERICA ITONEY FROM TANGLES SALON
RETAIL VALUE $40
Starting bid
Enjoy a steak or cheeseburger at your local Applebee's, a chimichanga or the famous Arroz con Pollo and top it off with a delicious blizzard cake.
DONATED BY APPLEBEE'S, DON CHICO'S AND DAIRY QUEEN
RETAIL VALUE $110.00
Starting bid
Goat milk homemade soap made locally by Nicole.
DONATED BY NICOLE RITCHIE
RETAIL VALUE $35.00
Starting bid
Swig life 32 oz cup perfect for on-the-go coffee and $10 gift card to Bakers.
DONATED BY BAKERS
RETAIL VALUE $50
Starting bid
Slam dunk shampoo, conditioner and clay spray. No need to go to the salon for a salon look when you have all these items at home.
DONATED BY GREAT CLIPS
RETAIL VALUE $75.00
Starting bid
Chiroflow professional water base pillow clinically proven to reduce neck pain and improve sleep quality.
DONATED BY HOLLIDAY CHIROPRACTIC CARE
RETAIL VALUE $210
Starting bid
Need updated family pictures? Let Daylyn capture your family in beautiful portraits.
DONATED BY DAYLYN AUMSBAUGH
RETAIL VALUE $100.00
Starting bid
This pack is perfect for a family who enjoys different food for dinner and gets to enjoy a blizzard cake for dessert.
DONATED BY DAIRY QUEEN, PIZZA HUT, SUBWAY AND ARBYS
RETAIL VALUE $90.00
Starting bid
Insolated coffee cup, French Vanilla ground coffee, a $10 gift card and a Duck for your jeep.
DONATED BY SCOOTERS
RETAIL VALUE $65
Starting bid
Enjoy a sub, a slider or two and a blizzard cake!
DONATED BY DQ, ARBYS & SUBWAY
RETAIL VALUE $80.00
Starting bid
Plug in your warmer and enjoy the smell of your favorite season or baked dessert.
DONATED BY RHONDA MALONES
RETAIL VALUE $65.00
Starting bid
Gather your friends and head to the bowling alley.
DONATED BY AUBURN BOWLING ALLEY
RETAIL VALUE $108.00
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