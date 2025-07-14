Fourth Annual Arab American Bar Association of Ohio Banquet

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About this event
Premier guest seating, Logo on event signage, Table signage, Social media/email recognition.
Logo on event signage, Table signage, Social media/email recognition.
Social media/email recognition and name on event signage.
AABAR-Ohio Members have received a ticket discount via email. If you are not currently a member, purchase your membership now https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/45aa4bcc-5cdc-415b-a5e9-62e5164f39a1 and you will receive the member discount code via email.
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