Arab American Bar Association of Ohio

Hosted by

Arab American Bar Association of Ohio

About this event

Fourth Annual Arab American Bar Association of Ohio Banquet

25777 Detroit Rd #100

Westlake, OH 44145, USA

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premier guest seating, Logo on event signage, Table signage, Social media/email recognition.

Silver Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on event signage, Table signage, Social media/email recognition.

Bronze Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Social media/email recognition and name on event signage.

Individual
$135

AABAR-Ohio Members have received a ticket discount via email. If you are not currently a member, purchase your membership now https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/45aa4bcc-5cdc-415b-a5e9-62e5164f39a1 and you will receive the member discount code via email.

Government
$100
Student
$50
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