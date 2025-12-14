Annual Banquet Contest Raffle 2026

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.





April 3-4, 2026 in Seven Valleys, PA. One MASTER Series contest entry.





https://rekindledironmanbbq.com/





WHAT IS THE IRONMAN?





The Rekindled Ironman is a full-blown KCBS/PA State Championship BBQ competition to test your skills as a barbeque pitmaster! WITHOUT the benefits of electrical controls and unlimited meats to select from!





WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

NO GURUS

NO STOKERS

NO ROTISSERIES

NO REMOTE STAY-IN THERMOMETERS

NO LP GAS

NO PELLET COOKERS





Just you, the meat, wood/charcoal, and a smoker.





IT'S AN IRONMAN!

That means we will only allow in your cooker: