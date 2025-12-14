Annual Banquet Contest Raffle 2026

Hosted by
April 3-4, 2026 in Seven Valleys, PA. One MASTER Series contest entry.
https://rekindledironmanbbq.com/
WHAT IS THE IRONMAN?
The Rekindled Ironman is a full-blown KCBS/PA State Championship BBQ competition to test your skills as a barbeque pitmaster! WITHOUT the benefits of electrical controls and unlimited meats to select from!
WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?
Just you, the meat, wood/charcoal, and a smoker.
IT'S AN IRONMAN!
That means we will only allow in your cooker:
June 19-20, 2026 in Buckhannon, WV. One OPEN FORMAT contest entry.
Since this is one of the 10 new "OPEN" contests, the prize could be awarded to either a Master or Backyard Team ... "IF" ... the Backyard team agrees to cook all 4 of the meat categories.
July 17-18, 2026 in Wise, VA. One MASTER Series contest entry.
October 9-10, 2026 in Bel Air, MD. One MASTER Series contest entry for a 20'x25' space or $300 toward a larger space.
https://downtownbelair.com/events/md-state-bbq-bash/
Contestants must complete our online application to be considered for this contest, which can be found at the following link: https://downtownbelair.com/events/md-state-bbq-bash/kcbs-championship-competition/
o Applications typically open on our website for this event late February/early March each year, and the winning contestant should complete the application and then email us at [email protected] letting us know that they are the winner so that we know to comp their payment.
o Our donation is for a 20x25 foot space in the competition, valued at $300. If the contestant requires more space, we also have 20x35 foot and 20x45 foot (RV only) spaces available; $300 will be taken off of the fees for the larger spaces.
March 27-29, 2026 in Urbanna, VA. One MASTER Series contest entry.
Must be registered for the contest PRIOR TO the banquet.
March 27-29, 2026 in Urbanna, VA. One BACKYARD Series contest entry.
Must be registered for the contest PRIOR TO the banquet.
May 15-17, 2026 in Morgantown, PA. One MASTER Series contest entry for BOTH days.
May 15-17, 2026 in Morgantown, PA. One BACKYARD Series contest entry for BOTH days.
June 12-14, 2026 in Delta, PA. One MASTER Series contest entry.
June 12-14, 2026 in Delta, PA. One BACKYARD Series contest entry.
May 15-17, 2026 in Wrentham, MA. One MASTER Series contest entry.
https://inclusivebbqevents.org/
This is a DOUBLE contest. Organizer may add 2 one meat contests. Either way, the WHOLE weekend is yours... We NEVER EVER Charge for Kids Q. If we add the one meats, the value is $800. If we do the double, it is $600.
May 15-17, 2026 in Wrentham, MA. One BACKYARD Series contest entry.
https://inclusivebbqevents.org/
This is a DOUBLE contest. Organizer may add 2 one meat contests. Either way, the WHOLE weekend is yours... We NEVER EVER Charge for Kids Q. If we add the one meats, the value is $800. If we do the double, it is $600.
Winner will select a MASTER SERIES entry to ONE of these three contests:
Revolutionary BBQ Brawl
April 24-25, 2026
Williamsburg, VA
Devil's Backbone BBQ Championship
May 30-31, 2026
Roseland, VA
First State BBQ Brawl
September 2026
Milford, DE
Winner will select a BACKYARD entry to ONE of these three contests:
Revolutionary BBQ Brawl
April 24-25, 2026
Williamsburg, VA
Devil's Backbone BBQ Championship
May 30-31, 2026
Roseland, VA
First State BBQ Brawl
September 2026
Milford, DE
February 27-28, 2026 in Iron Station, NC. One MASTER Series contest entry.
August 21-22, 2026 in Edinburg, VA. One MASTER Series contest entry.
August 21-22, 2026 in Edinburg, VA. One BACKYARD Series contest entry.
September 2026 in King, NC. One MASTER Series contest entry.
August 28-29, 2026 in Saxonburg, PA. One MASTER Series contest entry.
July 25-26, 2026 in New Freedom, PA. One MASTER Series contest entry.
Master Series
Day 1
20x20
$325
“option to increase space, add amenities, and include Day 2 at winner's expense”
July 25-26, 2026 in New Freedom, PA. One BACKYARD Series contest entry.
Backyard Series
Day 1
20x20
$150
“option to increase space, add amenities, and include Day 2 at winner's expense”
