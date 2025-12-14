MID-ATLANTIC BARBECUE ASSOCIATION

About this event

Annual Banquet Contest Raffle 2026

Rekindled Ironman-One MASTER Series Entry item
Rekindled Ironman-One MASTER Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


April 3-4, 2026 in Seven Valleys, PA. One MASTER Series contest entry.


https://rekindledironmanbbq.com/


WHAT IS THE IRONMAN?


The Rekindled Ironman is a full-blown KCBS/PA State Championship BBQ competition to test your skills as a barbeque pitmaster!  WITHOUT the benefits of electrical controls and unlimited meats to select from!  


WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

  • NO GURUS
  • NO STOKERS
  • NO ROTISSERIES  
  • NO REMOTE STAY-IN THERMOMETERS
  • NO LP GAS 
  • NO PELLET COOKERS


Just you, the meat, wood/charcoal, and a smoker. 


IT'S AN IRONMAN!

That means we will only allow in your cooker:

  • 1 brisket
  • 1 pork butt
  • 1 rack of ribs
  • 7 pieces of chicken (1 to taste).
Rekindled Ironman-One BACKYARD Series Entry item
Rekindled Ironman-One BACKYARD Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


April 3-4, 2026 in Seven Valleys, PA. One BACKYARD Series contest entry.


https://rekindledironmanbbq.com/


Almost Heaven BBQ Bash-One OPEN FORMAT Contest Entry item
Almost Heaven BBQ Bash-One OPEN FORMAT Contest Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


June 19-20, 2026 in Buckhannon, WV. One OPEN FORMAT contest entry.


Since this is one of the 10 new "OPEN" contests, the prize could be awarded to either a Master or Backyard Team ... "IF" ... the Backyard team agrees to cook all 4 of the meat categories.


https://almostheavenbbqbash.com/

Chillin & Grillin in the Glades-One MASTER Series Entry item
Chillin & Grillin in the Glades-One MASTER Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


July 17-18, 2026 in Wise, VA. One MASTER Series contest entry.


https://www.chillinandgrillinintheglades.com/

Maryland State BBQ Bash-One 20'x25 Space/Entry-MASTER Series item
Maryland State BBQ Bash-One 20'x25 Space/Entry-MASTER Series
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


October 9-10, 2026 in Bel Air, MD. One MASTER Series contest entry for a 20'x25' space or $300 toward a larger space.


https://downtownbelair.com/events/md-state-bbq-bash/


Contestants must complete our online application to be considered for this contest, which can be found at the following link: https://downtownbelair.com/events/md-state-bbq-bash/kcbs-championship-competition/

o Applications typically open on our website for this event late February/early March each year, and the winning contestant should complete the application and then email us at [email protected] letting us know that they are the winner so that we know to comp their payment.

o Our donation is for a 20x25 foot space in the competition, valued at $300. If the contestant requires more space, we also have 20x35 foot and 20x45 foot (RV only) spaces available; $300 will be taken off of the fees for the larger spaces.

BBQ Gives Back-One MASTER Series Entry item
BBQ Gives Back-One MASTER Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


March 27-29, 2026 in Urbanna, VA. One MASTER Series contest entry.


https://bbqgivesback.com/


Must be registered for the contest PRIOR TO the banquet.

BBQ Gives Back-One BACKYARD Series Entry item
BBQ Gives Back-One BACKYARD Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


March 27-29, 2026 in Urbanna, VA. One BACKYARD Series contest entry.


https://bbqgivesback.com/


Must be registered for the contest PRIOR TO the banquet.

Twin Valley Fire & Smoke BBQ-MASTERS DOUBLE item
Twin Valley Fire & Smoke BBQ-MASTERS DOUBLE
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


May 15-17, 2026 in Morgantown, PA. One MASTER Series contest entry for BOTH days.

Twin Valley Fire & Smoke BBQ-BACKYARD DOUBLE item
Twin Valley Fire & Smoke BBQ-BACKYARD DOUBLE
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


May 15-17, 2026 in Morgantown, PA. One BACKYARD Series contest entry for BOTH days.

York County BBQ Festival-One MASTER Series Entry item
York County BBQ Festival-One MASTER Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


June 12-14, 2026 in Delta, PA. One MASTER Series contest entry.


https://yorkcountybbqfestival.com/

York County BBQ Festival-One BACKYARD Series Entry item
York County BBQ Festival-One BACKYARD Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


June 12-14, 2026 in Delta, PA. One BACKYARD Series contest entry.


https://yorkcountybbqfestival.com/

Massachusetts in May-One DOUBLE MASTERS Entry Full Weekend item
Massachusetts in May-One DOUBLE MASTERS Entry Full Weekend
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


May 15-17, 2026 in Wrentham, MA. One MASTER Series contest entry.


https://inclusivebbqevents.org/


This is a DOUBLE contest. Organizer may add 2 one meat contests. Either way, the WHOLE weekend is yours... We NEVER EVER Charge for Kids Q. If we add the one meats, the value is $800. If we do the double, it is $600.

Massachusetts in May-One DOUBLE BACKYARD Entry Full Weekend item
Massachusetts in May-One DOUBLE BACKYARD Entry Full Weekend
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


May 15-17, 2026 in Wrentham, MA. One BACKYARD Series contest entry.


https://inclusivebbqevents.org/


This is a DOUBLE contest. Organizer may add 2 one meat contests. Either way, the WHOLE weekend is yours... We NEVER EVER Charge for Kids Q. If we add the one meats, the value is $800. If we do the double, it is $600.

Ham Squad BBQ Contest-One MASTER Series Entry item
Ham Squad BBQ Contest-One MASTER Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


Winner will select a MASTER SERIES entry to ONE of these three contests:


Revolutionary BBQ Brawl

April 24-25, 2026

Williamsburg, VA


Devil's Backbone BBQ Championship

May 30-31, 2026

Roseland, VA


First State BBQ Brawl

September 2026

Milford, DE


https://www.hamsquadbbq.com/contests

Ham Squad BBQ Contest-One BACKYARD Series Entry item
Ham Squad BBQ Contest-One BACKYARD Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


Winner will select a BACKYARD entry to ONE of these three contests:


Revolutionary BBQ Brawl

April 24-25, 2026

Williamsburg, VA


Devil's Backbone BBQ Championship

May 30-31, 2026

Roseland, VA


First State BBQ Brawl

September 2026

Milford, DE


https://www.hamsquadbbq.com/contests

Mission Farms-King of the Farm-One MASTER Series Entry item
Mission Farms-King of the Farm-One MASTER Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


February 27-28, 2026 in Iron Station, NC. One MASTER Series contest entry.


https://forms.gle/D3ZjwqGwBBQFKtVg8

Stoney Creek BBQ Cookoff-One MASTER Series Entry item
Stoney Creek BBQ Cookoff-One MASTER Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


August 21-22, 2026 in Edinburg, VA. One MASTER Series contest entry.


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579638220352

Stoney Creek BBQ Cookoff-One BACKYARD Series Entry item
Stoney Creek BBQ Cookoff-One BACKYARD Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


August 21-22, 2026 in Edinburg, VA. One BACKYARD Series contest entry.


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579638220352

Fire in the Foothills-One MASTER Series Entry item
Fire in the Foothills-One MASTER Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


September 2026 in King, NC. One MASTER Series contest entry.


https://www.fireinthefoothills.com/

Saxonburg VFC BBQ Smokeout - One MASTER Series Entry item
Saxonburg VFC BBQ Smokeout - One MASTER Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


August 28-29, 2026 in Saxonburg, PA. One MASTER Series contest entry.


https://saxonburgvfc.com/events/bbq/

Smoke on the Rail BBQ Festival - One MASTER Series Entry item
Smoke on the Rail BBQ Festival - One MASTER Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


July 25-26, 2026 in New Freedom, PA. One MASTER Series contest entry.


Master Series

Day 1

20x20

$325

“option to increase space, add amenities, and include Day 2 at winner's expense”


https://smokeontherail.com/

Smoke on the Rail BBQ Festival - One BACKYARD Series Entry item
Smoke on the Rail BBQ Festival - One BACKYARD Series Entry
$5

Each ticket purchased gives you one entry in the raffle for this item.


July 25-26, 2026 in New Freedom, PA. One BACKYARD Series contest entry.


Backyard Series

Day 1

20x20

$150

“option to increase space, add amenities, and include Day 2 at winner's expense”


https://smokeontherail.com/

