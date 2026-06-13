Become a Sponsor-test

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The Legacy sponsorship level provides one full year scholarship for one cowgirl
$4,000
Benefits:
After your donation is complete, we will contact you within 7 business days to schedule the delivery of your benefits.
Thank you!
The Champion sponsorship level provides one-half of a full year scholarship for one cowgirl
$2,000
Benefits:
After your donation is complete, we will contact you within 7 business days to schedule the delivery of your benefits.
Thank you!
The Silver Spur sponsorship level provides one-quarter of a full year scholarship for one cowgirl
$1,000
Benefits:
After your donation is complete, we will contact you within 7 business days to schedule the delivery of your benefits.
Thank you!
The Open Gate sponsorship level provides boots, hat, and jacket for one cowgirl
$500
Benefits:
After your donation is complete, we will contact you within 7 business days to schedule the delivery of your benefits.
Thank you!
The Wildflower Sponsorship provides one saddle blanket for one cowgirl
$300
Benefits:
As of June 2026, the book is pre-ordered and planned to ship after the official launch of The Violet Cowgirl Foundation on July 7, 2026. You'll receive your book when we ship them out!
Thank you!
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