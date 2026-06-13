The Violet Cowgirl Foundation

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The Violet Cowgirl Foundation

About this event

Become a Sponsor-test

Legacy Sponsorship
$4,000

The Legacy sponsorship level provides one full year scholarship for one cowgirl


$4,000


Benefits:


  • Your Logo on Purple Jacket
  • Your Business Link on our Website
  • Your Logo in the Violet Cowgirl Book
  • Tickets to Annual Barn Dance
  • Social Media Post
  • Receive 1 Violet Cowgirl Book

After your donation is complete, we will contact you within 7 business days to schedule the delivery of your benefits.

Thank you!

Champion Sponsorship
$2,000

The Champion sponsorship level provides one-half of a full year scholarship for one cowgirl


$2,000


Benefits:


  • Your Business Link on our Website
  • Your Logo in the Violet Cowgirl Book
  • Tickets to Annual Barn Dance
  • Social Media Post
  • Receive 1 Violet Cowgirl Book

After your donation is complete, we will contact you within 7 business days to schedule the delivery of your benefits.

Thank you!

Silver Spur Sponsorship
$1,000

The Silver Spur sponsorship level provides one-quarter of a full year scholarship for one cowgirl


$1,000


Benefits:


  • Your Logo in the Violet Cowgirl Book
  • Tickets to Annual Barn Dance
  • Social Media Post
  • Receive 1 Violet Cowgirl Book

After your donation is complete, we will contact you within 7 business days to schedule the delivery of your benefits.

Thank you!

Open Gate Sponsorship
$500

The Open Gate sponsorship level provides boots, hat, and jacket for one cowgirl


$500


Benefits:


  • Tickets to Annual Barn Dance
  • Social Media Post
  • Receive 1 Violet Cowgirl Book

After your donation is complete, we will contact you within 7 business days to schedule the delivery of your benefits.

Thank you!

Wildflower Sponsporship
$300

The Wildflower Sponsorship provides one saddle blanket for one cowgirl


$300


Benefits:

  • Receive 1 Violet Cowgirl Book

As of June 2026, the book is pre-ordered and planned to ship after the official launch of The Violet Cowgirl Foundation on July 7, 2026. You'll receive your book when we ship them out!

Thank you!

Add a donation for The Violet Cowgirl Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!