Become a Sponsor-test

The Legacy sponsorship level provides one full year scholarship for one cowgirl





$4,000





Benefits:





Your Logo on Purple Jacket

Your Business Link on our Website

Your Logo in the Violet Cowgirl Book

Tickets to Annual Barn Dance

Social Media Post

Receive 1 Violet Cowgirl Book

After your donation is complete, we will contact you within 7 business days to schedule the delivery of your benefits.

Thank you!