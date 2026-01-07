Annual Bayaan Family and Friends Bonfire 2026 POSTPONED TO APRIL 4TH

AGES 7+ & ADULTS ONLY

Get ready for an exciting, high-energy game under the stars! Players will team up for a glow-in-the-dark twist on classic Capture the Flag, using glowing gear and illuminated boundaries for an unforgettable night time experience. Fast-paced, fun, and perfect for friendly competition!

2 Rounds will be run 1 for boys and one for girls.

-Max of 24 players per round

-Kids 7+ and adults welcome!