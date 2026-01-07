Bayaan Academy Inc

Hosted by

Bayaan Academy Inc

About this event

Add a donation for Bayaan Academy Inc

$

Sales closed

Annual Bayaan Family and Friends Bonfire 2026 POSTPONED TO APRIL 4TH

4100 Mowrey Rd

Wesley Chapel, FL 33543, USA

VIP Picnic: Only 6 Available
$90

Includes:

Pre-set picnic spot just for your family

Charcuterie box

S’mores for 4

2 Coffee coupons

2 Glow Accessories


A cozy, pre-set picnic experience with treats, s’mores, and glow fun — just arrive and enjoy.

Signature Fireside Family Experience: Only 3/4 Available
$190

Personal 10×10 turf picnic space

Elevated table setup

Lanterns, themed plates, glow accessories

Dipping box + premium s’mores spread

2 coffees

Waters + wipes


A private, fully styled fireside space with elevated seating, premium s’mores, food, drinks, and glow accessories — limited availability.

Family S'mores Kit
$35

1 full pack marshmallows

1 full box graham crackers

Chocolate assortment full size bars:

  • 3 milk chocolate bars
  • 1 Cookies & Cream
  • 1 Crunch
Deluxe S'mores Package for 2
$10

2 marshmallows

4 graham cracker squares

2 chocolate minis

  • Mix of milk Cookies & Cream

(2 s'mores)

Classic S'mores Package for 1
$6

1 graham cracker,
1 milk chocolate mini
1 marshmallow

(1 s'more)

Gluten Free Family S'mores Kit
$35

1 box of Schar Honey Graham Crackers,
1 Bag of Marshmallows

  • 3 milk chocolate bars
  • 1 Cookies & Cream
  • 1 Crunch


Gluten Free Deluxe S'mores Package for 2
$12

2 marshmallows

4 Schar graham cracker squares

2 chocolate minis

  • Mix of milk Cookies & Cream

(2 s'mores)

BOYS Glow in the dark capture the flag! Ages 7+
$5

AGES 7+ & ADULTS ONLY

Get ready for an exciting, high-energy game under the stars! Players will team up for a glow-in-the-dark twist on classic Capture the Flag, using glowing gear and illuminated boundaries for an unforgettable night time experience. Fast-paced, fun, and perfect for friendly competition!

2 Rounds will be run 1 for boys and one for girls.

-Max of 24 players per round

-Kids 7+ and adults welcome!

GIRLS Glow in the dark capture the flag! Ages7+
$5

AGES 7+ & ADULTS ONLY

Get ready for an exciting, high-energy game under the stars! Players will team up for a glow-in-the-dark twist on classic Capture the Flag, using glowing gear and illuminated boundaries for an unforgettable night time experience. Fast-paced, fun, and perfect for friendly competition!

2 Rounds will be run 1 for boys and one for girls.

-Max of 24 players per round

-Kids 7+ and adults welcome!

Happy Hands Playdough Experience
$10

AGES 4+

Kids will enjoy a hands-on Playdough DIY Bar where they’ll receive a small clear jar, color their playdough, choose a scent, and add fun mix-ins like glitter and sprinkles. After creating their custom playdough, children can head to a kid-sized table with playdough toys to play, explore, and create.

A fun, creative, and sensory-friendly experience designed just for little hands!

Ages 1-3 Tot station 20 minute RESERVATION
Free

AGES 1-3 ONLY

A fun and cozy play space just for our littlest guests! Enjoy a mini bounce house, soft play climber with mini pit, and mini glow tent. Each reservation includes a 20-minute play session.

Parent supervision is required. Registration serves as acknowledgment of a participation waiver.

🕒 Tot Station Sign-Up Notice

Time slots will be available to sign up upon arrival. Please note it is the family’s responsibility to arrive on time for their reserved slot. Missed reservations cannot be held or rescheduled.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!