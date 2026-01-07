Annual Bayaan Family and Friends Bonfire 2026 POSTPONED TO APRIL 4TH

Hosted by
About this event
$
Includes:
Pre-set picnic spot just for your family
Charcuterie box
S’mores for 4
2 Coffee coupons
2 Glow Accessories
A cozy, pre-set picnic experience with treats, s’mores, and glow fun — just arrive and enjoy.
Personal 10×10 turf picnic space
Elevated table setup
Lanterns, themed plates, glow accessories
Dipping box + premium s’mores spread
2 coffees
Waters + wipes
A private, fully styled fireside space with elevated seating, premium s’mores, food, drinks, and glow accessories — limited availability.
1 full pack marshmallows
1 full box graham crackers
Chocolate assortment full size bars:
2 marshmallows
4 graham cracker squares
2 chocolate minis
(2 s'mores)
1 graham cracker,
1 milk chocolate mini
1 marshmallow
(1 s'more)
1 box of Schar Honey Graham Crackers,
1 Bag of Marshmallows
2 marshmallows
4 Schar graham cracker squares
2 chocolate minis
(2 s'mores)
AGES 7+ & ADULTS ONLY
Get ready for an exciting, high-energy game under the stars! Players will team up for a glow-in-the-dark twist on classic Capture the Flag, using glowing gear and illuminated boundaries for an unforgettable night time experience. Fast-paced, fun, and perfect for friendly competition!
2 Rounds will be run 1 for boys and one for girls.
-Max of 24 players per round
-Kids 7+ and adults welcome!
AGES 7+ & ADULTS ONLY
Get ready for an exciting, high-energy game under the stars! Players will team up for a glow-in-the-dark twist on classic Capture the Flag, using glowing gear and illuminated boundaries for an unforgettable night time experience. Fast-paced, fun, and perfect for friendly competition!
2 Rounds will be run 1 for boys and one for girls.
-Max of 24 players per round
-Kids 7+ and adults welcome!
AGES 4+
Kids will enjoy a hands-on Playdough DIY Bar where they’ll receive a small clear jar, color their playdough, choose a scent, and add fun mix-ins like glitter and sprinkles. After creating their custom playdough, children can head to a kid-sized table with playdough toys to play, explore, and create.
A fun, creative, and sensory-friendly experience designed just for little hands!
AGES 1-3 ONLY
A fun and cozy play space just for our littlest guests! Enjoy a mini bounce house, soft play climber with mini pit, and mini glow tent. Each reservation includes a 20-minute play session.
Parent supervision is required. Registration serves as acknowledgment of a participation waiver.
🕒 Tot Station Sign-Up Notice
Time slots will be available to sign up upon arrival. Please note it is the family’s responsibility to arrive on time for their reserved slot. Missed reservations cannot be held or rescheduled.
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