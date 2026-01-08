Annual BBQ Cook Off

IBCA sanctioned BBQ team entry includes power for your 10'x10' booth. Prizes include 60% payouts for top 5 in each category, special awards Grand and Reserve Champions and medallions through 15th place.

Enjoy the main activities including dancing to Rewind TX on the helipad on Friday night which is free for all! Food and beverage souvenir cups, keg beer, wine and soft drinks will be available by ticket purchase. Support SVFD by purchasing raffle tickets, t shirts and bidding in the live and silent auctions!