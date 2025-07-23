Annual BBQ Pork Butt Pre Order Sale Just In Time For Labor Day

1705 Mowbray Pike Soddy Daisy tn 37379

MVFD Pork Butts item
MVFD Pork Butts
$50

These Butts will be the whole butt wrapped in aluminum foil. You will have to chop it up yourself.

MVFD Chopped and Ready To Eat Pork Butts item
MVFD Chopped and Ready To Eat Pork Butts
$60

These Butts will be chopped and placed in a pan ready to go!!!

MVFD Chopped and Ready To Eat Beef Brisket item
MVFD Chopped and Ready To Eat Beef Brisket item
MVFD Chopped and Ready To Eat Beef Brisket
$12

Beef Brisket will be chopped and placed in a pan ready to go!!! These are $12 per lb select how many will be the amount of lbs

Famous BBQ Pork Plates To Go item
Famous BBQ Pork Plates To Go
$12

Select the number of plates that you would like to purchase and we will have them ready for you and your family. These plates will have bbq pork, patato salad, bbq baked beans and a roll

Famous BBQ Beef Plates To Go item
Famous BBQ Beef Plates To Go
$14

Select the number of plates that you would like to purchase and we will have them ready for you and your family. These plates will have bbq beef, patato salad, bbq baked beans and a roll

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing