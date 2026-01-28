Parent Association of PS55

Hosted by

Parent Association of PS55

About this event

Sales closed

Annual Benefit

301 Veterans Rd W

Staten Island, NY 10309, USA

Add a donation for Parent Association of PS55

$

Admission
$105

Sit-down three course dinner including wine & beer.

One sheet of white tier (baskets valued up to $75) raffle tickets


Please keep the number of guests at your table to 10 or less.

Raffle Ticket Val Pack
$65

This Val Pack contains:

One sheet of WHITE raffle tickets (25 tickets)

12 YELLOW tickets

10 RED tickets

3 GOLD tickets

This is valued at $85 for the price of $65!!

THIS PRICE IS ONLY AVAILABLE AHEAD OF TIME. This will be $75 at the Benefit.

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