Annual Benefit

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About this event
$
Sit-down three course dinner including wine & beer.
One sheet of white tier (baskets valued up to $75) raffle tickets
Please keep the number of guests at your table to 10 or less.
This Val Pack contains:
One sheet of WHITE raffle tickets (25 tickets)
12 YELLOW tickets
10 RED tickets
3 GOLD tickets
This is valued at $85 for the price of $65!!
THIS PRICE IS ONLY AVAILABLE AHEAD OF TIME. This will be $75 at the Benefit.
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