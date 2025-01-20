Annual Benefit Concert

A General Admission ticket grants admission to the concert, where you'll enjoy an evening of extraordinary performances. You'll also have the opportunity to explore our carefully curated silent auction, featuring a selection of unique and desirable items.
Please note: Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase during the event.
A General Admission ticket grants admission to the concert, where you'll enjoy an evening of extraordinary performances. You'll also have the opportunity to explore our carefully curated silent auction, featuring a selection of unique and desirable items.
Please note: Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase during the event.
Student Admission
$10
A Student Admission ticket grants admission to the concert, where you'll enjoy an evening of extraordinary performances, at a reduced rate, for students only. You'll also have the opportunity to explore our carefully curated silent auction, featuring a selection of unique and desirable items.
Please note: Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase during the event.
A Student Admission ticket grants admission to the concert, where you'll enjoy an evening of extraordinary performances, at a reduced rate, for students only. You'll also have the opportunity to explore our carefully curated silent auction, featuring a selection of unique and desirable items.
Please note: Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase during the event.
Resident Admission
$10
A Resident Admission ticket grants admission to the concert, where you'll enjoy an evening of extraordinary performances, at a reduced rate, for residents only. You'll also have the opportunity to explore our carefully curated silent auction, featuring a selection of unique and desirable items.
Please note: Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase during the event.
A Resident Admission ticket grants admission to the concert, where you'll enjoy an evening of extraordinary performances, at a reduced rate, for residents only. You'll also have the opportunity to explore our carefully curated silent auction, featuring a selection of unique and desirable items.
Please note: Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase during the event.
Advocates for Hope
$250
The "Advocates for Hope" Sponsorship Package offers an elevated experience and includes: 2 general admission tickets as well as reserved, priority seating at the concert, ensuring the best views!
As an "Advocate for Hope", your generous contribution will be recognized in our concert program, highlighting your support of this meaningful cause.
The "Advocates for Hope" Sponsorship Package offers an elevated experience and includes: 2 general admission tickets as well as reserved, priority seating at the concert, ensuring the best views!
As an "Advocate for Hope", your generous contribution will be recognized in our concert program, highlighting your support of this meaningful cause.
Leaders of Hope
$500
The "Leaders of Hope" Sponsorship Package offers an elevated experience and includes: 4 general admission tickets as well as reserved, priority seating at the concert, ensuring the best views!
As a "Leader of Hope", your generous contribution will be recognized in our concert program, highlighting your support of this meaningful cause.
Finally, this sponsorship offers the opportunity to place a personal dedication or message in our concert program (e.g. "In honor of [Name]" or "With gratitude to [Name/Organization]."
The "Leaders of Hope" Sponsorship Package offers an elevated experience and includes: 4 general admission tickets as well as reserved, priority seating at the concert, ensuring the best views!
As a "Leader of Hope", your generous contribution will be recognized in our concert program, highlighting your support of this meaningful cause.
Finally, this sponsorship offers the opportunity to place a personal dedication or message in our concert program (e.g. "In honor of [Name]" or "With gratitude to [Name/Organization]."
Heroes for Hope
$1,000
The "Heroes for Hope" Sponsorship Package offers an elevated experience and includes: 4 general admission tickets, 4 snack tickets, and 8 drink tickets.
Enjoy priority seating at the concert, ensuring the best views of our talented performers.
As a "Hero for Hope", your generous contribution will be recognized in our concert program as well as verbally during the show, highlighting your support of this meaningful cause.
This sponsorship package offers the opportunity to place a personal dedication or message in our concert program (e.g. "In honor of [Name]" or "With gratitude to [Name/Organization]."
Finally, the "Heroes for Hope" package offers the exclusive opportunity to feature either your company or organization's logo or your name on one of our event tables, as a sponsor.
The "Heroes for Hope" Sponsorship Package offers an elevated experience and includes: 4 general admission tickets, 4 snack tickets, and 8 drink tickets.
Enjoy priority seating at the concert, ensuring the best views of our talented performers.
As a "Hero for Hope", your generous contribution will be recognized in our concert program as well as verbally during the show, highlighting your support of this meaningful cause.
This sponsorship package offers the opportunity to place a personal dedication or message in our concert program (e.g. "In honor of [Name]" or "With gratitude to [Name/Organization]."
Finally, the "Heroes for Hope" package offers the exclusive opportunity to feature either your company or organization's logo or your name on one of our event tables, as a sponsor.
Champions of Hope
$2,500
The "Champions of Hope" sponsorship package offers the opportunity to make a valuable and lasting contribution to this event and includes: 4 general admission tickets, 4 snack tickets, and 8 drink tickets.
This sponsorship package includes recognition of your generosity and support in our concert program as well as verbal recognition during the show.
It also offers the opportunity to place a personal dedication or message in our concert program (e.g. "In honor of [Name]" or "With gratitude to [Name/Organization]."
Finally, the "Champions of Hope" package offers the exclusive opportunity to feature either your company or organization's logo or your name on one of our event tables, as a sponsor.
The "Champions of Hope" sponsorship package offers the opportunity to make a valuable and lasting contribution to this event and includes: 4 general admission tickets, 4 snack tickets, and 8 drink tickets.
This sponsorship package includes recognition of your generosity and support in our concert program as well as verbal recognition during the show.
It also offers the opportunity to place a personal dedication or message in our concert program (e.g. "In honor of [Name]" or "With gratitude to [Name/Organization]."
Finally, the "Champions of Hope" package offers the exclusive opportunity to feature either your company or organization's logo or your name on one of our event tables, as a sponsor.
Beacons of Hope
$5,000
The "Beacons of Hope" sponsorship package offers the opportunity to make a valuable and lasting contribution to this event and includes: 4 general admission tickets, 4 snack tickets, and 8 drink tickets.
This sponsorship package includes recognition of your generosity and support in our concert program as well as verbal recognition during the show.
It also offers the opportunity to place a personal dedication or message in our concert program (e.g. "In honor of [Name]" or "With gratitude to [Name/Organization]."
Finally, the "Beacons of Hope" package offers the exclusive opportunity to feature your company or organization's logo or your name on one of our event tables, as a sponsor.
The "Beacons of Hope" sponsorship package offers the opportunity to make a valuable and lasting contribution to this event and includes: 4 general admission tickets, 4 snack tickets, and 8 drink tickets.
This sponsorship package includes recognition of your generosity and support in our concert program as well as verbal recognition during the show.
It also offers the opportunity to place a personal dedication or message in our concert program (e.g. "In honor of [Name]" or "With gratitude to [Name/Organization]."
Finally, the "Beacons of Hope" package offers the exclusive opportunity to feature your company or organization's logo or your name on one of our event tables, as a sponsor.
Keepers of Hope
$10,000
The "Keepers of Hope" sponsorship package offers the opportunity to make a valuable and lasting contribution to this event and includes: 4 general admission tickets, 4 snack tickets, and 8 drink tickets.
This sponsorship package includes recognition of your generosity and support in our concert program as well as verbal recognition during the show.
It also offers the opportunity to place a personal dedication or message in our concert program (e.g. "In honor of [Name]" or "With gratitude to [Name/Organization]."
Finally, the "Keepers of Hope" package offers the exclusive opportunity to feature either your company or organization's logo or your name on one of our event tables, as a sponsor.
The "Keepers of Hope" sponsorship package offers the opportunity to make a valuable and lasting contribution to this event and includes: 4 general admission tickets, 4 snack tickets, and 8 drink tickets.
This sponsorship package includes recognition of your generosity and support in our concert program as well as verbal recognition during the show.
It also offers the opportunity to place a personal dedication or message in our concert program (e.g. "In honor of [Name]" or "With gratitude to [Name/Organization]."
Finally, the "Keepers of Hope" package offers the exclusive opportunity to feature either your company or organization's logo or your name on one of our event tables, as a sponsor.
Add a donation for St. Vincent's Hope Clinic
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!