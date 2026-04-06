Annual Black Independent Christian Church Conference

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including banquet.
Family registration allows a family to register 2 or more (up to 5) family members (living in the same household) for one price. Includes full registration and banquet for each. Must indicate which family members are attending.
Churches are encouraged to register to show their support for our efforts. Any amount is appreciated but we are suggesting a minimum of $300 per church.
Vendor registration includes one adult registration plus a vendor table for display and presentation of vendor materials and services.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!