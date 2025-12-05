Annual Bloom Fundraiser - Pickleball Tournament 2026

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About this event
This Team Ticket includes entry for 2 players to compete in our Pickleball Fundraiser.
Each team will also receive one complimentary pizza, perfect for refueling between matches.
Details:
-Ladder style tournament for 1.5 hours
-Set partner for the whole tournament
-Timed 9 minute matches
Enjoy casual, drop-in pickleball fun with our Open Play Ticket. This ticket includes one complimentary pizza, perfect for refueling between games. Recommended for beginners/casual play
Details:
-open access to non-competitive, free-play courts during the fundraiser.
Cheer on your favorite players and enjoy the event from the sidelines with our Spectator Ticket + Pizza. This ticket grants one spectator access to the fundraiser and includes one personal pizza. Perfect for friends, family, and supporters who want to be part of the fun—without stepping onto the court!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!