Annual Blue Carpet Affair

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About this event
Crestview, FL 32539, USA
Reserved seating and access to VIP areas.
Logo prominently displayed on all event marketing materials (flyers, posters, social media). Verbal acknowledgement during the event. Two complimentary tickets to attend the Blue Carpet Affair. Opportunity to distribute promotional material or sample at the event. Recognition in the event's press release.
Logo featured on event signage. One complimentary ticket to the Blue Carpet Affair. Recognition on social media platforms. Company name mentioned in the event program
Company name listed on event program. Recognition on event website. Verbal acknowledgement during the event.
Please ensure your ad is ready to be published. Send all ads to [email protected]. For additional information contact Darlene Jenkins at 360-286-6260
Please ensure your ad is ready to be published. Send all ads to [email protected]. For additional information contact Darlene Jenkins at 360-286-6260
Please ensure your ad is ready to be published. Send all ads to [email protected]. For additional information contact Darlene Jenkins at 360-286-6260
Please ensure your ad is ready to be published. Send all ads to [email protected]. For additional information contact Darlene Jenkins at 360-286-6260
For additional information contact Darlene Jenkins at 360-286-6260
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