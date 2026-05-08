Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. GAUZ Chapter

Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. GAUZ Chapter

About this event

Annual Blue Carpet Affair

Warrior's Hall 201 Stillwell Blvd

Crestview, FL 32539, USA

General Admission
$65
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Table of 8
$510
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved seating and access to VIP areas.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Logo prominently displayed on all event marketing materials (flyers, posters, social media). Verbal acknowledgement during the event. Two complimentary tickets to attend the Blue Carpet Affair. Opportunity to distribute promotional material or sample at the event. Recognition in the event's press release.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Logo featured on event signage. One complimentary ticket to the Blue Carpet Affair. Recognition on social media platforms. Company name mentioned in the event program

Silver Sponsor
$250

Company name listed on event program. Recognition on event website. Verbal acknowledgement during the event.

Full Page Ad
$100

Please ensure your ad is ready to be published. Send all ads to [email protected]. For additional information contact Darlene Jenkins at 360-286-6260

Half Page Ad
$60

Please ensure your ad is ready to be published. Send all ads to [email protected]. For additional information contact Darlene Jenkins at 360-286-6260

Quarter Page Ad
$45

Please ensure your ad is ready to be published. Send all ads to [email protected]. For additional information contact Darlene Jenkins at 360-286-6260

Business Card
$25

Please ensure your ad is ready to be published. Send all ads to [email protected]. For additional information contact Darlene Jenkins at 360-286-6260

Patron List
$10

For additional information contact Darlene Jenkins at 360-286-6260

Vendor Registration Fee
$75

Please send a copy of your business card to [email protected]

Add a donation for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. GAUZ Chapter

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