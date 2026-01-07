The Cedarmore Corporation

Hosted by

The Cedarmore Corporation

About this event

Annual Book Club

110 N Franklin St

Hempstead, NY 11550, USA

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Disclaimer:  This event will be recorded by video and photography.  Video, photos,  and recordings from this event will be used by the presenting organizations for promotion, education, media purposes, etc.  If you do not want your image to be photographed and/or video recorded during this event and used for advertising and promotional purposes, please 

notify us at [email protected]


The Cedarmore Corporation is a non-profit 501© 3 organization based in Freeport, NY. 

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