Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated- Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter

Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated- Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter

About this event

Annual Bowling for Babies

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center 1600 E Harding Avenue

Pine Bluff, AR 71601, USA

Vendor Only
$150

Set up a table for 2 hours to engage in community connection.

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Includes 1 team of 5 people on each team with print and social media advertisement (includes game and shoes plus tax).

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Includes 2 teams of 5 people on each team with print and social media advertisement (includes game and shoes plus tax).

Gold Sponsorship
$750

Includes 3 teams of 5 people on each team with print and social media advertisement (includes game and shoes plus tax).

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes 4 teams of 5 people on each team with print and social media advertisement (includes game and shoes plus tax).

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