Annual Bowling for Babies

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About this event
Pine Bluff, AR 71601, USA
Set up a table for 2 hours to engage in community connection.
Includes 1 team of 5 people on each team with print and social media advertisement (includes game and shoes plus tax).
Includes 2 teams of 5 people on each team with print and social media advertisement (includes game and shoes plus tax).
Includes 3 teams of 5 people on each team with print and social media advertisement (includes game and shoes plus tax).
Includes 4 teams of 5 people on each team with print and social media advertisement (includes game and shoes plus tax).
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