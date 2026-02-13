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About this event
Sponsor a young man’s experience at the 15th Annual Boys 2 Men Breakfast. Your donation helps cover meals, program materials, and mentorship opportunities.
Sponsors play a direct role in helping young men access positive environments, strong role models, and life-changing inspiration.
This ticket includes admission to the 15th Annual Boys 2 Men Breakfast and a $10 donation to Men of Purpose Mentoring.
Your donation directly supports mentorship programming, leadership development, meals, and opportunities that help young men grow into strong, purpose-driven leaders.
This Ticket Does Not Include The Breakfast. Entry into Event Conversation & Raffles.
This is a free ticket to attend the 15th Annual Boys 2 Men Breakfast. There is no cost to send a young man to this event, as Men of Purpose Mentoring is committed to ensuring every young man has access to this life-changing experience.
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