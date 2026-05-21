Oneholyoke Community Development Corporation

Hosted by

Oneholyoke Community Development Corporation

About this event

Building and Sustaining Livable Communities - Innovations in Public Safety

233 Easthampton Rd

Holyoke, MA 01040, USA

Suggested Donation
$50

For a custom donation, please donate via the last donation option

Support a Community Member Attendance
$100

Your suggested donation helps make this gathering possible while also supporting Community Guest attendance so the event remains accessible, representative, and community-centered.

Community Member
Free

A limited number of community guest registrations are available for individuals for whom any monetary contribution would present a financial barrier.

Add a donation for Oneholyoke Community Development Corporation

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