Annual Bull & Oyster Roast

Rising Sun, MD 21911, USA
1 table at the event (8 tickets)
Name on the Event Favor given to guests
Booth at event to showcase business
Business name included on additional promotions
Name or logo placed in picture frame at each table
4 tickets to the event
Booth at event to showcase business
Name or logo placed in a picture frame at each table
2 tickets to event
Name or logo placed in a picture frame at each table
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!