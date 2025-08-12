Annual Bull & Oyster Roast

300 Joseph Biggs Memorial Hwy

Rising Sun, MD 21911, USA

Farm Bureau Non-Member
$60
Farm Bureau Member
$55
Full Table of 8
$400
Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

1 table at the event (8 tickets)

Name on the Event Favor given to guests

Booth at event to showcase business

Business name included on additional promotions

Name or logo placed in picture frame at each table

Platinum Sponsor
$500

4 tickets to the event

Booth at event to showcase business

Name or logo placed in a picture frame at each table

Gold Sponsor
$250

2 tickets to event

Name or logo placed in a picture frame at each table

Add a donation for Cecil County Farm Bureau

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!