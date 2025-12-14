Les Dames d'Escoffier Dallas

Hosted by

Les Dames d'Escoffier Dallas

About this event

Annual Business Meeting and Potluck January 2026

2001 Bryan St #100

Dallas, TX 75201, USA

RSVP- yes
Free

Click Here to add what you are bringing to the potluck: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ppT0jhsEEEbdMkI1h-EuWy387m43MIl9GhY5nejMCi8/edit?usp=sharing

RSVP- no
Free

This serves as your request for an excused absence. Reminder: Emeritus members are not required to attend.

Per standing rules: If the member must miss a required event, an excused absence will be
granted by the President ONLY if the member communicates the reason for
absence prior to the RSVP deadline. The absence must be made up by attending
a LDE Dallas Chapter hosted event.

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