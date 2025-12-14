Annual Business Meeting and Potluck January 2026

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About this event
Click Here to add what you are bringing to the potluck: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ppT0jhsEEEbdMkI1h-EuWy387m43MIl9GhY5nejMCi8/edit?usp=sharing
This serves as your request for an excused absence. Reminder: Emeritus members are not required to attend.
Per standing rules: If the member must miss a required event, an excused absence will be
granted by the President ONLY if the member communicates the reason for
absence prior to the RSVP deadline. The absence must be made up by attending
a LDE Dallas Chapter hosted event.
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