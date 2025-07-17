Adelante Mujer, Inc

Hosted by

Adelante Mujer, Inc

About this event

2025 Butterfly Brunch

2830 Lawrence St

Denver, CO 80205, USA

General Admission
$50
Sponsorship: Platinum
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

🟣 Platinum Sponsor –

Includes Gold benefits, plus:

  • Presenting Sponsor designation (e.g., The Butterfly Brunch presented by [Your Brand])
  • Recognition as a Platinum Mariposa Award Sponsor
  • Speaking opportunity or featured video during the event
  • Premium logo placement across all event materials
  • Eight complimentary tickets
  • Premier seat placement
Sponsorship: Gold
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

🟡 Gold Sponsor –

Includes Silver benefits, plus:

  • Recognition as a Gold Mariposa Award Sponsor
  • Verbal recognition during event program
  • Eight complimentary tickets
  • Premier seat placement
Sponsorship: Silver
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Silver Sponsor –

Includes Bronze benefits, plus:

  • Recognition as a Silver Mariposa Award Supporter
  • Four complimentary tickets
  • Premier seat placement
Sponsorship: Bronze
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

🟤 Bronze Sponsor –

Includes Starter benefits, plus:

  • Opportunity to customize brand exposure (e.g., table signage, banner space)
  • Four complimentary tickets
Sponsorship: Starter
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

🟣 Starter Sponsor –

  • Name and/or logo recognition on website and event signage
  • Opportunity to include one promotional item in swag bags
  • Two complimentary tickets
Add a donation for Adelante Mujer, Inc

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