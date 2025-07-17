2025 Butterfly Brunch

Sponsorship: Platinum
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
🟣 Platinum Sponsor –
Includes Gold benefits, plus:
- Presenting Sponsor designation (e.g., The Butterfly Brunch presented by [Your Brand])
- Recognition as a Platinum Mariposa Award Sponsor
- Speaking opportunity or featured video during the event
- Premium logo placement across all event materials
- Eight complimentary tickets
- Premier seat placement
🟣 Platinum Sponsor –
Includes Gold benefits, plus:
- Presenting Sponsor designation (e.g., The Butterfly Brunch presented by [Your Brand])
- Recognition as a Platinum Mariposa Award Sponsor
- Speaking opportunity or featured video during the event
- Premium logo placement across all event materials
- Eight complimentary tickets
- Premier seat placement