2025 Butterfly Brunch

Sponsorship: Platinum $5,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

🟣 Platinum Sponsor – Includes Gold benefits, plus: Presenting Sponsor designation (e.g., The Butterfly Brunch presented by [Your Brand] )

Recognition as a Platinum Mariposa Award Sponsor

Speaking opportunity or featured video during the event

Premium logo placement across all event materials

Eight complimentary tickets

Premier seat placement 🟣 Platinum Sponsor – Includes Gold benefits, plus: Presenting Sponsor designation (e.g., The Butterfly Brunch presented by [Your Brand] )

Recognition as a Platinum Mariposa Award Sponsor

Speaking opportunity or featured video during the event

Premium logo placement across all event materials

Eight complimentary tickets

Premier seat placement More details...