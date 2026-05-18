Annual Casino Night Fundraiser - Mid Florida Pop Warner

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About this event
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Mid Florida Pop Warner Casino Night!
Your Individual Package Includes:
Light Hors d’oeuvres
Rolling Champagne Cart Service
$20 in Casino Chips
One Door Prize Ticket
Enjoy casino games, exciting prizes, auctions, music, and a night full of fun — all while supporting the Mid Florida Championships and Cheer Competition!
Come ready to play, laugh, and make a difference for our athletes.
Grab your favorite person and enjoy a fun-filled evening at the Mid Florida Pop Warner Casino Night!
Your Couples Package Includes:
Light Hors d’oeuvres
Rolling Champagne Cart Service
$20 in Casino Chips Per Guest
One Door Prize Ticket Per Guest
Enjoy an exciting night of casino games, prizes, auctions, laughter, and memories — all while supporting the Mid Florida Championships and Cheer Competition!
A perfect date night for a great cause.
Enjoy an elevated Casino Night experience with your own reserved VIP table for eight guests!
Your package includes:
Bottle of Champagne for the table
$160 in Casino Chips
Eight Door Prize Tickets
Light Hors d’oeuvres
Reserved Table with Custom Name Signage
Premium Reserved Seating
VIP Check-In Experience
Gather your friends, family, coaches, or business team and enjoy an unforgettable night supporting the Mid Florida Championships and Cheer Competition!
Limited VIP Tables Available
Unfortunately, we are unable to attend this year's event.
Although we can't be there in person, we are pleased to support your cause with a financial donation. We hope our contribution helps make the event a great success.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!