Annual Casino Royale

Doors Open: 5:00 PM
Includes:
✅ Catered Dinner
✅ Non-Alcoholic Beverages
✅ Access to All Casino Games & Festivities
Join us for an exciting evening of food, fun, and fundraising! Your ticket helps support 5 Cities Eagles Football & Cheer while you enjoy casino tables, raffles, and great company.
Add-On Item
Upgrade your General Admission ticket with a glass that gets you unlimited bar drinks all night long!
A great value for guests who plan to enjoy a few drinks while supporting a great cause.
Available only with purchase of General Admission. Must be 21+.
Early Access: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Includes:
✨ Exclusive Entry to VIP Lounge
✨ Catered Dinner
✨ Unlimited Bar Drinks
✨ $50 in Bonus Casino Chips
Skip the lines and start the fun early! VIPs enjoy premium perks and an edge at the tables. A perfect upgrade for those looking to make the most of their night.
Limited availability – must be 21+.
