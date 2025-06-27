Annual Casino Royale

1275 Viva Way

Nipomo, CA 93444, USA

🎟 General Admission
$75

Doors Open: 5:00 PM
Includes:
✅ Catered Dinner
✅ Non-Alcoholic Beverages
✅ Access to All Casino Games & Festivities

Join us for an exciting evening of food, fun, and fundraising! Your ticket helps support 5 Cities Eagles Football & Cheer while you enjoy casino tables, raffles, and great company.

🍹 Unlimited Drink Glass
$25

Add-On Item
Upgrade your General Admission ticket with a glass that gets you unlimited bar drinks all night long!

A great value for guests who plan to enjoy a few drinks while supporting a great cause.

Available only with purchase of General Admission. Must be 21+.

💎 VIP Experience
$125

Early Access: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Includes:
✨ Exclusive Entry to VIP Lounge
✨ Catered Dinner
✨ Unlimited Bar Drinks
✨ $50 in Bonus Casino Chips

Skip the lines and start the fun early! VIPs enjoy premium perks and an edge at the tables. A perfect upgrade for those looking to make the most of their night.

Limited availability – must be 21+.

