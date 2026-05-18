Annual Caza Youth Dove Hunt Sponsorship

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About this event
O'Donnell, Texas
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Event presented by recognition
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Sponsorship- Provides safe transportation from Midland/Odessa to Caprock Waterfowl Outfitters and transport back home to designated drop-off location.
Logo presented on banner, recognition on social media, and recognition at event.
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Provides meals, refreshments, and drinks for Youth Participants during event. Lunch/Dinner
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$
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