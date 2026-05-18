Caza Outdoors Foundation

Hosted by

Caza Outdoors Foundation

About this event

Annual Caza Youth Dove Hunt Sponsorship

Caprock Waterfowl

O'Donnell, Texas

Title Sponsor
$5,000

5 left!

Event presented by recognition

Youth Dove Transport Sponsor
$3,000

5 left!

Sponsorship- Provides safe transportation from Midland/Odessa to Caprock Waterfowl Outfitters and transport back home to designated drop-off location.

Logo presented on banner, recognition on social media, and recognition at event.

Limit's Cafe Sponsor: Lunch/ Dinner
$1,500

5 left!

Provides meals, refreshments, and drinks for Youth Participants during event. Lunch/Dinner

Shirt Sponsor
$1,000

5 left!

Add a donation for Caza Outdoors Foundation

$

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