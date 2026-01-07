2nd Annual CB South Band Bingo Night

Tickets include 10 rounds of bingo (3 sheets per round). Additional Sheets of 3 will be available for purchase at the event, as well as Sheets for the final Bonus Round and Raffle Tickets. Event is for 21+ only, and is BYOB.





Seating is 1st come, 1st served for single ticket sales.

Doors open at 6PM, First call at 7PM





The purchaser here will be listed as the ticket(s) owner.