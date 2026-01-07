2nd Annual CB South Band Bingo Night

About this event
Tickets include 10 rounds of bingo (3 sheets per round). Additional Sheets of 3 will be available for purchase at the event, as well as Sheets for the final Bonus Round and Raffle Tickets. Event is for 21+ only, and is BYOB.
Seating is 1st come, 1st served for single ticket sales.
Doors open at 6PM, First call at 7PM
The purchaser here will be listed as the ticket(s) owner.
Premium tables are for 8, and located at the front of the hall closest to the calling and prizes. Purchasing as a Table ensures your party will be seated together.
The purchaser here will be listed as the table owner.
Standard tables are for 10. Purchasing as a Table ensures your party will be seated together (at a discount!).
Standard tables seating 8. Purchasing as a Table ensures your party will be seated together (at a discount!). These tables are towards the back of the event. If you are looking for a closer table, consider one of our premium tables of 8 in the front two rows!
