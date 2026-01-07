Hosted by

Central Bucks South Instrumental Music Parents Association

2nd Annual CB South Band Bingo Night

1410 Almshouse Rd

Jamison, PA 18929, USA

Pre-Sale Single Tickets, Discounted
$35
Available until Mar 15

Tickets include 10 rounds of bingo (3 sheets per round). Additional Sheets of 3 will be available for purchase at the event, as well as Sheets for the final Bonus Round and Raffle Tickets. Event is for 21+ only, and is BYOB.


Seating is 1st come, 1st served for single ticket sales.

Doors open at 6PM, First call at 7PM


The purchaser here will be listed as the ticket(s) owner.

VIP Admission, Table of 8
$275
Available until Mar 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premium tables are for 8, and located at the front of the hall closest to the calling and prizes. Purchasing as a Table ensures your party will be seated together.


The purchaser here will be listed as the table owner.


Standard Table for 10
$325
Available until Mar 20
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Standard tables are for 10. Purchasing as a Table ensures your party will be seated together (at a discount!).


The purchaser here will be listed as the table owner.

Standard Table for 8
$260

Standard tables seating 8. Purchasing as a Table ensures your party will be seated together (at a discount!). These tables are towards the back of the event. If you are looking for a closer table, consider one of our premium tables of 8 in the front two rows!


The purchaser here will be listed as the table owner.

