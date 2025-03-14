Annual Celebration 2025: Faithful Next Steps

This option includes event registration fees, meals for the duration of the event, and a private hotel room at the Embassy Suites. This registration option is for those who are attending all of Annual Celebration (Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning) and wish to stay at the venue hotel.
Registration (Lodging Included) -- Shared Room
$300
This option includes event registration fees, meals for the duration of the event, and a hotel room that you'll share with one other roommate Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. If there's someone you wish to room with, you must add their name in the comments box later in this registration form. Shared hotel rooms will include either two queen beds or a king bed plus sofa sleeper, depending on availability. Finally, please note that this registration covers only you. Your roommate will need to fill out their own registration form for themselves, and they need to indicate that they want to room with you.
Registration (No Lodging)
$200
Staying off-site for Annual Celebration? This one's for you! This option includes the event registration fee plus meals for the duration of the event. This registration option is for those who are attending all of Annual Celebration (Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning), but do not wish to stay at the venue hotel.
Registration -- Youth Track
$100
This Youth Track registration option includes event registration fees and meals for the duration of the event. Please note that the Youth Track participants will be staying off-site at a nearby church with the Youth Track leaders.
Virtual -- Business Meeting Only
free
This free option is for those who only wish to virtually participate in the AC 2025 Business Meeting, which will be split between the evening of Thursday, June 19th and the morning of Saturday, June 21st. On that Thursday evening, attendees will receive updates from the Board and the Committee on Ministry about the first year of our 3-year transition period. On Saturday morning, the bulk of our Business Meeting, including voting, will occur. Please note that the Business Meeting is the only virtual element of this year's Annual Celebration. All other events are in-person only. Virtual attendees will be able to access both virtual sessions (Thursday night's livestream as well as Saturday morning).
Friday Only
$100
This registration option is for those who are only attending the events scheduled for Friday, June 20th, 2025. This registration option does include meals for the day, but it does not include overnight accommodations at the venue hotel.
