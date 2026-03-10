Rocky Mountain Conference of the United Church of Christ

Hosted by

Rocky Mountain Conference of the United Church of Christ

About this event

Annual Celebration 2026: Oasis in the Desert

Provo Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

Subsidized Registration
$250

This fee covers your meals as well as other event-related costs. This does not cover your hotel room. After you register, you will receive a link that will allow you to access our discounted group rate at the Provo Marriott.

Sustainer Registration
$300

This fee covers your meals as well as other event-related costs. This does not cover your hotel room. After you register, you will receive a link that will allow you to access our discounted group rate at the Provo Marriott. By registering at the Sustainer level, you are helping the RMC offset overall costs, and you are supporting the long-term sustainability of Conference ministry. Thank you!

Supporter Registration
$350

This fee covers your meals as well as other event-related costs. This does not cover your hotel room. After you register, you will receive a link that will allow you to access our discounted group rate at the Provo Marriott. By registering at the Supporter level, you are helping the RMC offset overall costs, and you are supporting the long-term sustainability of Conference ministry. Thank you!

Youth Track
Free

Please note that the Youth Track participants will be staying off-site at a nearby church with the Youth Track leaders.

Business Meeting Only (Virtual)
Free

This free option is for those who only wish to participate via Zoom in the AC 2026 Business Meeting, which will be on the afternoon of Friday, June 12th.

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