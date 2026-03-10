Annual Celebration 2026: Oasis in the Desert

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About this event
This fee covers your meals as well as other event-related costs. This does not cover your hotel room. After you register, you will receive a link that will allow you to access our discounted group rate at the Provo Marriott.
This fee covers your meals as well as other event-related costs. This does not cover your hotel room. After you register, you will receive a link that will allow you to access our discounted group rate at the Provo Marriott. By registering at the Sustainer level, you are helping the RMC offset overall costs, and you are supporting the long-term sustainability of Conference ministry. Thank you!
This fee covers your meals as well as other event-related costs. This does not cover your hotel room. After you register, you will receive a link that will allow you to access our discounted group rate at the Provo Marriott. By registering at the Supporter level, you are helping the RMC offset overall costs, and you are supporting the long-term sustainability of Conference ministry. Thank you!
Please note that the Youth Track participants will be staying off-site at a nearby church with the Youth Track leaders.
This free option is for those who only wish to participate via Zoom in the AC 2026 Business Meeting, which will be on the afternoon of Friday, June 12th.
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