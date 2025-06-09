Annual Celebration of Frankfort History

Tickets purchased together will be sat together at group tables.
You will receive all of the Platinum level perks and you will be included on all promotional material for the event (including print and digital). Your name or logo will be included in the lower portion of all museum newsletters for one calendar year.
You will receive all of the Gold perks and six additional drink tickets to be redeemed at the bar (not valid for Glitz in a Glass).
You will receive all of the Silver perks and you will qualify to be listed on our donor wall at the museum.
You will receive all of the Bronze level perks and you will receive 6 drink tickets to be redeemed at the bar (not valid for Glitz in a Glass).
Your name, organization, or business will be printed in the program for the event and will be verbally named during remarks.
Your donation will make the diamond finding game “Glitz in a Glass” possible! This popular game sold out in 2024 and will be another hit for 2025! Your logo will be included on all communication about the game and you will be given 5 chances to find the diamond.
