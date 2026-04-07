Annual Celebration of Mothers Brunch - Vendor

This is for vendor opportunity at the 2026 Mindful-Well Celebration of Mothers Event. We are amplifying the PMAD Village: Healing, Learning and Connection program activities. You will be provided 1 table and 2 chairs. We ask that you arrive by 10:00am and be in place by 10:35am.





If you are able to provide a raffle or giveaway item for Celebration of Mothers attendees, please give details.