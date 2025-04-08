Annual Chamber Ambassador Golf Outing

Join us for a day of fun, networking, and friendly competition at the Greater Newton Area Chamber Ambassadors Annual Golf Outing! This exclusive event is open to Chamber members and their employees, offering a fantastic opportunity to connect, enjoy the outdoors, and promote your business.
Please watch the Chamber Facebook Page for weather announcements.
*Registration Fee includes golf cart, green fees, and lunch.
Foursome Team
$300
Exclusive Tee Sponsor
$500
- Exclusive sign near a tee that displays the Business Name and logo
- Only Sponsor on visible hole. Exclusive to hole #1 and #10.
- Business Logo featured on the Newton Chamber of Commerce banner at the event. The banner will also be featured on the Grand Marshal car during the Fourth of July parade.
- Opportunity to have game on sponsored Tee
Tee Sponsor
$275
- Business Name and logo on sign placed near a shared tee
Opportunity to host a game at your hole
Tent Sponsor
$150
- Set up a tent featuring your business’s logo
- Hand out information about your business
- Opportunity to host a game
*Space available for seven tents
