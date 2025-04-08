Annual Chamber Ambassador Golf Outing

- Exclusive sign near a tee that displays the Business Name and logo - Only Sponsor on visible hole. Exclusive to hole #1 and #10. - Business Logo featured on the Newton Chamber of Commerce banner at the event. The banner will also be featured on the Grand Marshal car during the Fourth of July parade. - Opportunity to have game on sponsored Tee

