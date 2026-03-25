Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Annual Chamber Classic Golf Tournament

3387 Hwy F48 W

Newton, IA 50208, USA

Team Registration
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team registration includes:

  • 18 holes of golf with cart (4-person team)
  • Meal tickets for all four players
  • Entry into on-course contests and prizes
  • Networking opportunities with local businesses and community members
  • Access to post-tournament awards and social
Single Player Registration
$150

Registration includes:

  • 18 holes of golf with cart (single golfer)
  • Meal ticket
  • Entry into on-course contests and prizes
  • Networking opportunities with local businesses and community members
  • Access to post-tournament awards and social
Birdie Tee Sponsor
$300

Sponsorship includes:

  • Two (2) Complimentary Single Player Registrations
  • One (1) Tee Sponsorship
  • Logo Signage at Tee
  • Social Media Features: Tagged in one (1) post featuring your hole pre or post-event, and included in recap photo.
Eagle Hole Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship includes:

  • One (1) Complimentary Team
  • One (1) Hole Sponsorship
  • Logo Signage at Tee
  • Tee Box Engagement
  • Opportunity for Branded Giveaways
  • Social Media Features: Tagged in one (1) post featuring your hole pre or post-event, and included in recap photo with logo.
Presenting Sponsorship
$1,500

1 Available

  • Complimentary Team
  • Complimentary Hole Sponsorship
  • Tee Box Engagement
  • Opportunity for Branded Giveaways
  • Logo Featured on: Registration, Event Banner, Scorecards, Carts
  • Social Media Features: Featured in all pre-event posts, dedicated post announcing as Official Presenting Sponsor, included in recap with photos, tagged in event highlights
  • Opportunity for a Facebook Live segment from tee or awards
  • Opportunity to Present Awards
  • Opportunity to Welcome & Thank Golfers
  • Four Additional Meal Tickets
  • Four Additional Drink Tickets
Hole-in-One Sponsorship
$1,000

1 Available

  • Complimentary Team
  • Complimentary Hole Sponsorship
  • Tee Box Engagement
  • Opportunity for Branded Giveaways
  • Social Media Features: Tagged in 2–3 posts promoting the contest, included in event recap highlighting contest & sponsor
  • Opportunity for Facebook Live segment during contest or awards
  • Opportunity to Present Award
  • Two Additional Meal Tickets
The 19th Hole: Meal Sponsor
$1,200

1 Available

  • Complimentary Team
  • Logo on Event Signage 
  • Opportunity to address golfers prior to meal
  • Social Media Features: Tagged in 1–2 posts promoting the meal, included in recap photos
Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$1,000

1 Available

  • Cart Naming Rights
  • Branded Cooler
  • Logo on Event Signage and Drink Tickets
  • Social Media Features: Tagged in 1–2 posts promoting beverage cart & drinks, included in recap photos
  • Opportunity for Facebook Live from the cart
Double Bogey Club Sponsorship
$750

Worst Score Award – 1 Available

  • Complimentary Team
  • Presenting Sponsor of Award
  • Opportunity to Present Award
  • Social Media Features: Tagged in 1 post highlighting the award & sponsor, included in recap post featuring award winner
  • Opportunity for Facebook Live during award presentation
Poker Run Sponsorship
$500

1 Available 

  • Contest Naming Rights
  • Tee Box Engagement at 5 Select Holes
  • Logo Featured at 5 Select Holes
  • Opportunity for Branded Giveaways
  • Social Media Features: Tagged in posts promoting the poker run pre-event and during the event, included in recap post showing winners
  • Opportunity for Facebook Live at poker run hole
  • Five Meal Tickets

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