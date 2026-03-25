Annual Chamber Classic Golf Tournament

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Team registration includes:
- 18 holes of golf with cart (4-person team)
- Meal tickets for all four players
- Entry into on-course contests and prizes
- Networking opportunities with local businesses and community members
- Access to post-tournament awards and social
Team registration includes:
- 18 holes of golf with cart (4-person team)
- Meal tickets for all four players
- Entry into on-course contests and prizes
- Networking opportunities with local businesses and community members
- Access to post-tournament awards and social