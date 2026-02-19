West Branch Valley Association of Realtors

Hosted by

West Branch Valley Association of Realtors

About this event

Annual Charity Golf Tournament

White Deer Golf Course

Clinton Township, PA 17752, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Company name on all signage & advertising -Logo on all tournament clothing -Full page in program book w/logo on cover -Exclusive hole sponsor -Three complimentary foursomes w/ carts -Recognition during tournament announcements -Opportunity to speak at lunch/awards ceremony -Provide promotional items to golfers

Mealtime Sponsor
$3,000

Company name on signage and all written documents associated with the event- Two complimentary foursomes w/carts-Full page advertisement in tournament program brochure -Option to provide promotional items to golfers

Tournament Giveaway Sponsor
$2,000

Company logo on item given away at tournament -Half-page advertisement in tournament program brochure -One complimentary foursome into the tournament

Prize Sponsor
$1,500

One complimentary foursome in tournament -Tee/hole sponsorship -Recognition on ALL promotional materials, in program brochure, on a variety of media, and during lunch and award ceremony

Beverage Sponsor
$1,500

One complimentary foursome in tournament -Tee/hole sponsorship -Recognition on ALL promotional materials, in program brochure, on a variety of media, and during lunch and award ceremony

Cart Sponsor
$1,000

One complimentary foursome in tournament -Recognition on all golf carts -Recognition in ALL marketing materials, program brochure, radio ads, lunch, and award ceremony

Skins Sponsor
$1,000

One complimentary foursome in tournament -Tee/hole sponsorship -Recognition in ALL marketing materials, program brochure, radio ads, lunch, and award ceremony

Birdie Sponsor
$500

Hole sponsorship -Recognition on ALL promotional materials-One Complimentary Foursome

Tee Sponsor
$125

Hole sponsorship

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golfer Foursome $400 early bird pricing

$500 after 4/22/2026

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