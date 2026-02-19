Annual Charity Golf Tournament

About this event
Company name on all signage & advertising -Logo on all tournament clothing -Full page in program book w/logo on cover -Exclusive hole sponsor -Three complimentary foursomes w/ carts -Recognition during tournament announcements -Opportunity to speak at lunch/awards ceremony -Provide promotional items to golfers
Company name on signage and all written documents associated with the event- Two complimentary foursomes w/carts-Full page advertisement in tournament program brochure -Option to provide promotional items to golfers
Company logo on item given away at tournament -Half-page advertisement in tournament program brochure -One complimentary foursome into the tournament
One complimentary foursome in tournament -Tee/hole sponsorship -Recognition on ALL promotional materials, in program brochure, on a variety of media, and during lunch and award ceremony
One complimentary foursome in tournament -Tee/hole sponsorship -Recognition on ALL promotional materials, in program brochure, on a variety of media, and during lunch and award ceremony
One complimentary foursome in tournament -Recognition on all golf carts -Recognition in ALL marketing materials, program brochure, radio ads, lunch, and award ceremony
One complimentary foursome in tournament -Tee/hole sponsorship -Recognition in ALL marketing materials, program brochure, radio ads, lunch, and award ceremony
Hole sponsorship -Recognition on ALL promotional materials-One Complimentary Foursome
Hole sponsorship
Golfer Foursome $400 early bird pricing
$500 after 4/22/2026
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