Hosted by

Mindology Foundation

About this event

Annual Charity Golf Tournament

2004 Green Oaks Pkwy

Holly Springs, NC 27540, USA

Team
$600

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 players

Individual Player
$150

Single player

Corporate Level Sponsorship
$3,000

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A 4-person golf team

2 sponsored holes

Social media recognition prior to

the event, during the event and

at the ceremony

Vendors Table

VIP Seating at ceremony

4 Raffle Tickets

Premier Level Sponsorship
$2,000

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A 4- person golf team

1 Sponsored hole

Social media recognition prior

to the event and during the

event.

VIP Seating at Ceremony

4 Raffle Tickets


Supporting Level Sponsorship
$1,000

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 person golf team

Social media recognition prior

to the event and at the event.

4 Raffle Tickets

Community Support Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship recognition prior to and post-event.

Tee Box Sign

2 Raffle Tickets

Community Support Sponsorship
$300

Sponsorship recognition

prior to and post-event

2 Raffle tickets

Community Support Sponsorship
$100

Sponsorship recognition

prior to and post-event

2 Raffle tickets

Tee Box Sponsorship
$125

Sponsorship recognition prior to and post-event.

1 Tee Box Sign of Company logo

Add a donation for Mindology Foundation

$

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