Annual Charity Golf Tournament

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About this event
5 left!
4 players
Single player
5 left!
A 4-person golf team
2 sponsored holes
Social media recognition prior to
the event, during the event and
at the ceremony
Vendors Table
VIP Seating at ceremony
4 Raffle Tickets
5 left!
A 4- person golf team
1 Sponsored hole
Social media recognition prior
to the event and during the
event.
VIP Seating at Ceremony
4 Raffle Tickets
5 left!
4 person golf team
Social media recognition prior
to the event and at the event.
4 Raffle Tickets
Sponsorship recognition prior to and post-event.
Tee Box Sign
2 Raffle Tickets
Sponsorship recognition
prior to and post-event
2 Raffle tickets
Sponsorship recognition
prior to and post-event
2 Raffle tickets
Sponsorship recognition prior to and post-event.
1 Tee Box Sign of Company logo
$
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