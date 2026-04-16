St George Maronite Annual Charity Golf Tournament

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Team of 4 for the golf tournament. Includes Breakfast tacos, beverages, and awards lunch.
2 Mulligan tickets per player
Pro Drive on Hole #5
Eligible for 25-item door-prize giveaway
Includes a team of 4 for the golf tournament, a Tee-Box Sign, a logo at the registration table, and recognition during the awards lunch. Includes Breakfast tacos, beverages, and awards lunch.
Includes a team of 4 for the golf tournament, a Tee-Box Sign, and a logo at the registration table. Includes Breakfast tacos, beverages, and awards lunch.
Sponsorship includes a Tee-Box sign and a logo at the registration table. (Team not included)
Sponsorship includes a Tee-Box sign. (Team not included)
$
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