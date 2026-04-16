Caritas Lebanon Texas

Hosted by

Caritas Lebanon Texas

St George Maronite Annual Charity Golf Tournament

7022 McCullough Ave

San Antonio, TX 78216, USA

4 Player Team Scramble
$600

Team of 4 for the golf tournament. Includes Breakfast tacos, beverages, and awards lunch.

Team Mulligan Package & Prize Raffle
$100

2 Mulligan tickets per player

Pro Drive on Hole #5

Eligible for 25-item door-prize giveaway

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes a team of 4 for the golf tournament, a Tee-Box Sign, a logo at the registration table, and recognition during the awards lunch. Includes Breakfast tacos, beverages, and awards lunch.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes a team of 4 for the golf tournament, a Tee-Box Sign, and a logo at the registration table. Includes Breakfast tacos, beverages, and awards lunch.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsorship includes a Tee-Box sign and a logo at the registration table. (Team not included)

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship includes a Tee-Box sign. (Team not included)

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