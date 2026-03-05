Annual Chicken BBQ

About this event
Includes: Half BBQ Chicken, Baked Potato, Vegetable, Coleslaw, Roll w/ Butter + Cookie Pack.
A surprise fresh baked good added to your order!
Donated dinners are packaged and delivered to our local pantry representative who delivers to families in need. Thank you for supporting the Outlaws and our community. Your generosity is appreciated!
YOU MUST KEEP YOUR WINNINGS! As generous as our supporters are, we will not be accepting give-backs from our prize winner. The drawing will be prior to our event so you can collect your winnings at the same time as your BBQ dinner!
This exclusive "winner winner chicken dinner" T-shirt is only available for order through April 30th. Printed on dri-fit material in youth and adult sizes. They will be available for pick up with your barbecue dinner.
Size selection will be in the next menu.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!