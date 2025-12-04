Annual Christmas Lunch

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About this event
VSW participants' meals are free.
VSW participants' meals are free.
Ticket includes a full holiday meal featuring Italian beef, oven-roasted chicken, mostaccioli with marinara sauce, tossed greens salad, hot and mild peppers, 4-inch French rolls, and a drink. Italian beef, oven roasted chicken, mostaccioli with marinara sauce, tossed greens salad, hot and mild peppers, 4 inch French rolls, and a drink.
This ticket includes a full holiday meal featuring gluten-free items
$
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