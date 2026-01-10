Hall of Fame 10th Anniversary Seminar Series & Induction Banquet

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About this event
• Includes entrance to any number of seminars except private Aikido
• 8:30 a.m.–4:10 p.m. (Doors open at 8:00 a.m.)
• Includes entrance to any number of seminars
• 8:30 a.m.–4:10 p.m. (Doors open at 8:00 a.m.)
•Includes entrance to any number of seminars
• 8:30 a.m.–4:10 p.m. (Doors open at 8:00 a.m.)
•Includes entrance to any number of seminars
• 8:30 a.m.–4:10 p.m. (Doors open at 8:00 a.m.)
• Top artists gather to share the secrets of the Masters with you.
• Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with cash bar
• Dinner at 7:00 p.m.
• The image is an AI-generated mockup; actual t-shirt may vary slightly.
• Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL
• Available colors: Black
$
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