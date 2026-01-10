Cleveland Martial Arts Hall of Fame

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Cleveland Martial Arts Hall of Fame

About this event

Hall of Fame 10th Anniversary Seminar Series & Induction Banquet

6001 Rockside Rd

Independence, OH 44131, USA

All Seminars Pass
$60

• Includes entrance to any number of seminars except private Aikido

• 8:30 a.m.–4:10 p.m. (Doors open at 8:00 a.m.)

School Owner Group Seminar Discount (10+ participants)
$45

• Includes entrance to any number of seminars

• 8:30 a.m.–4:10 p.m. (Doors open at 8:00 a.m.)

School Owner Group Seminar Discount (20+ participants)
$40

•Includes entrance to any number of seminars

• 8:30 a.m.–4:10 p.m. (Doors open at 8:00 a.m.)

School Owner Group Seminar Discount (30+ participants)
$35

•Includes entrance to any number of seminars

• 8:30 a.m.–4:10 p.m. (Doors open at 8:00 a.m.)

Circle of Masters
$20

• Top artists gather to share the secrets of the Masters with you.

Banquet and Awards Dinner
$69

• Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with cash bar

• Dinner at 7:00 p.m.

Hall of Fame T-Shirt item
Hall of Fame T-Shirt
$20

• The image is an AI-generated mockup; actual t-shirt may vary slightly.

• Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL

• Available colors: Black

Add a donation for Cleveland Martial Arts Hall of Fame

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