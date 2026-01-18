Annual Coleman Classic

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About this event
Enjoy the party with access to the main floor.
Enjoy the party with access to the main floor.
This space offers a perfect blend of energy and comfort, making it an ideal choice for Friends of the Coleman Classic seeking an elevated experience.
Highlights of Your VIP Experience:
- Prime Location: Situated around the lively dance floor and DJ booth, this area ensures you’re at the heart of the action, allowing you to immerse yourself in the smooth vibes while enjoying a more exclusive setting.
- Plush, Elegant Seating: Relax in stylish, comfortable seating that surrounds the dance floor. With a variety of seating arrangements, you can choose to lounge with friends or dance the afternoon away while remaining in a designated VIP area.
Exclusive Offerings:
- Signature Drinks: Enjoy a curated selection of cocktails and beverages crafted to elevate your experience. Specialty drinks will be available, along with the option to customize your favorites.
- Elevated Energy: The proximity to the DJ booth allows you to feel the vibes of the set while still having a comfortable space to relax and socialize, making it perfect for those who love to dance but also appreciate a place to unwind.
Experience a step up in luxury and exclusivity with our Special VIP access ticket to The Velvet Lounge. Nestled on the second floor, this opulent retreat offers a stunning view of the vibrant party below, creating an atmosphere that is both lively and intimate.
Highlights of Your Special VIP Experience:
- Exclusive Access: Step into a world of sophistication as you enter The Velvet Lounge, where entry is reserved for VIP ticket holders only.
- Intimate Atmosphere: Enjoy a cozy and upscale environment, perfect for mingling or unwinding with friends away from the main crowd.
- Table Seating: Relax in available seating that ensures comfort while you savor the afternoon's festivities.
- Private Bar: Delight in the convenience of a dedicated bar, featuring a curated selection of premium spirits, cocktails, and fine wines tailored for our VIP guests.
- Scenic Views: Take in the energy of the party from above, allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds—the curated vibe of the celebration and the serene comfort of your exclusive space.
Elevate your day out with a Special VIP ticket to The Velvet Lounge, where unforgettable memories await in a setting designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life.
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