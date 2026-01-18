Annual Coleman Classic

Experience a step up in luxury and exclusivity with our Special VIP access ticket to The Velvet Lounge. Nestled on the second floor, this opulent retreat offers a stunning view of the vibrant party below, creating an atmosphere that is both lively and intimate.



Highlights of Your Special VIP Experience:



- Exclusive Access: Step into a world of sophistication as you enter The Velvet Lounge, where entry is reserved for VIP ticket holders only.



- Intimate Atmosphere: Enjoy a cozy and upscale environment, perfect for mingling or unwinding with friends away from the main crowd.



- Table Seating: Relax in available seating that ensures comfort while you savor the afternoon's festivities.



- Private Bar: Delight in the convenience of a dedicated bar, featuring a curated selection of premium spirits, cocktails, and fine wines tailored for our VIP guests.



- Scenic Views: Take in the energy of the party from above, allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds—the curated vibe of the celebration and the serene comfort of your exclusive space.



Elevate your day out with a Special VIP ticket to The Velvet Lounge, where unforgettable memories await in a setting designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life.